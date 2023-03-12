Tennessee basketball has drawn the No. 4 seed in the East Region for its fifth straight NCAA Tournament.
The Vols will face No. 13 Louisiana on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. Other teams included in the East are No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Marquette, No. 3 Kansas State, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 Michigan State.
Should Tennessee get past the Ragin' Cajuns in the first round, they will face the winner of Duke and No. 12 Oral Roberts in the Round of 32 on Sunday to cap off the first weekend of the Big Dance.
Tennessee is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals to Missouri in the SEC Tournament last weekend, and it isn't the hottest of teams heading into the tournament. So, March Madness likely won't be kind to the Vols.
However, it's called "Madness" for a reason and Tennessee was regarded as one of the top teams in the country as it exited January until a case of the injury bug plagued the team, being capped off with an ACL tear to point guard Zakai Zeigler.
There are so many questions surrounding this Vols team now, but head coach Rick Barnes has raved about the resilience of this team all season. Only time will tell if that toughness will turn into wins.
