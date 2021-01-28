Trigger warning: This story contains discussion of violence and sexual assault.
The University of Tennessee recently fired Jeremy Pruitt and nine other football personnel on his staff, bringing to light corruption that has plagued the SEC for decades.
Here are some similar situations that have rocked the SEC in the past 50 years or so, that may shed some light on the outcomes of UT’s current predicament.
Rick Pitino recruiting investigation
Back in 2017, the University of Louisville experienced a similar scandal involving head men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino. Due to Pitino’s infamous “action and inaction,” said best by the university’s interim president Gregory Postel, Pitino lost nearly $40 million and didn’t receive any parting pay. During the entire investigation, led by the FBI, Pitino took a lie detector test, but ultimately his contract of $7.8 million dollars a year through 2026 was terminated, bringing about the end of his career.
Chuck Person FBI probe
Also in 2017, the FBI charged four major college basketball assistant coaches and six other staff members with being involved in a major corruption and fraud scheme. The most relevant name on this list of people would be Auburn's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person, who was personally found to have accepted over $50,000 in bribes during his recruitment process for the university. Auburn suspended Person without pay following his arrest.
Vanderbilt rape case
A major event that rocked UT’s biggest in-state rival Vanderbilt was the infamous Vanderbilt rape case. In the summer of 2013, four Vanderbilt football players — Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Lamont Batey, Brandon E. Banks and and Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie — gang raped an unconscious woman while videotaping the entire assault.
Once this story came to light, all men were arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Three of the four men charged are serving 15+ year sentences as of the date of publication, and one of the four accepted a plea deal with 10 years probation.
Lynn Lang booster situation
A little further back in 2000, Alabama also took some heat when booster Logan Young was convicted of bribing high school coach Lynn Lang $150,000 to steer defensive lineman Albert Means towards Alabama’s football team.
However, what makes this scandal particularly interesting is that this story only came to light when Phillip Fulmer, the head coach of UT football at the time, personally faxed over proof of the situation to Roy Kramer, the conference commissioner. In one quote from the nearly three page fax, Fulmer said, “I get the feeling we are falling behind fast on these two kids because of Logan,” which launched a five year probation and a two-year bowl ban after a full investigation was held looking into the circumstances surrounding Albert Means’ recruitment to Alabama.
Clemson steroid distribution
Even further back, in 1985 after the death of track athlete Augstinus Jaspers as a result of steroid and prescription drug abuse, it was found that Clemson’s athletic program was involved in a large scale steroid operation. Clemson coaches Sam Colson and Stan Narewski both resigned following the incident and were later implicated for the distribution of illegal drugs. In the end, both were given suspended 18-month sentences and fined for of $1,000 each.
With all this being considered, it is easy to see how the SEC has a history of corruption and morally questionable actions coming from both coaches and players.
However, it can also be said that as long as the SEC and the UT administration have a strong leadership at their core and a clear direction with which way they want to take the culture of their college athletics programs, then surely they will make light work of cleaning up the mess at UT.