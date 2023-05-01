This was my first time reading Taylor Jenkins Reid, and let me just tell you, I will be reading every single one of her books. I had seen this book all over BookTok, so I decided to ask for it for Christmas last year. I did let it sit on my shelf for a while because I was afraid it was not going to live up to the hype it was receiving … I was very wrong.
After several years of megahit movies, famous Hollywood actress Evelyn Hugo is ready to give a tell-all interview to one magazine, “Vivant.” However, Evelyn specifically asks for Monique Grant, an upcoming writer with little to no experience.
Even though she doesn't know why she was chosen instead of one of the seasoned writers, Monique visits Evelyn and learns that Evelyn wants Monique to write her memoir with all of the details of her life. For the first time in Evelyn’s life, she’s going to tell the whole truth, no matter what the cost might be.
Evelyn's life is chronicled in great detail throughout this story — from her impoverished childhood in Hell's Kitchen to her use of virginity in order to get a way into Hollywood — with every new section beginning with the names of her ex-husbands. After changing her real name and appearance, she starts climbing to stardom and becomes one of the most popular actresses of the 1960s. This book is not just about her husbands, but also about how each marriage reveals that Evelyn Hugo is far more complicated than she seems at first.
She was undoubtedly one of the most calculating individuals I have ever read, but describing her as just that would be a gross understatement. She was a woman of color attempting to survive in a society dominated by men in the late 1950s. Uncountable lies were told in order for her to get to where she was, but while some might think of this as being deceitful, I believe it to be admirable.
The lengths she was willing to go not only for herself, but for those close to her, takes a lot of strength, and I think that is what makes her worthy of admiration. When she finally achieves the stardom she worked so hard for, she learns she missed out on the best opportunity because she was afraid to let go of what she had worked so hard to achieve. Now, I won't tell you all of that information because, in my opinion, the details are best left a surprise.
We are able to see how difficult it was for Evelyn to maintain her spot in the spotlight in the midst of all the scandal and turmoil in Old Hollywood, where everyone was just waiting to take her down. Throughout the story, we see how each character from Evelyn's story battled with the challenges of remaining true to themselves in a society that would condemn them for it.
Every detail of Evelyn's story was brilliantly revealed by Taylor Jenkins Reid throughout this heartbreaking book, and she also added one of the most unexpected plot twists that, I guarantee, will make you cry like a baby. I strongly recommend this book to anyone who appreciates a good success story with a ton of scandal and just the right amount of romance.
5/5 Torches
