The Tennessee women’s basketball team moved into the top-10 in the AP rankings this week for the first time in three years, after defeating Virginia Tech 64-58 on Sunday.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out versus the Hokies.
Backcourt
The backcourt was led by Jordan Walker, as she posted her best performance as a Lady Vol.
She scored a team-high and her career-high in the orange and white with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. She was perfect from the three point line, draining 4 three’s.
She also added 7 boards, dished out 5 assists and picked up a steal.
Other than Walker, the other guards were virtually non-existent.
For the second straight game, Jordan Horston was held under 10 points, only scoring 9 on 3-of-13 shooting.
After scoring her career-high in points, Tess Darby did not make a shot, going 0-for-2 from the floor and 0-for-1 from three.
Off the bench, Brooklyn Miles played 30 minutes, but only scored 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting, but she did add a team-high 6 assists, 3 boards, and 2 steals.
The guards struggled containing their Hokie counterpart Aisha Sheppard. She dropped 30 points on 9-of-21 shooting, and also made 7 three-pointers on 17 attempts.
If it wasn’t for Walker, the backcourt play was underwhelming, but don’t expect this to happen every game. Horston will find her groove again and get back to normal.
Grade: C+
Frontcourt
The frontcourt stole the show for the Lady Vols.
Sara Puckett, or as the team now calls her “Sara Bucketts,” racked up her career-high in points with 15. She shot an efficient 7-of-11 shooting from the floor, including making a three on two attempts.
She played 27 minutes off the bench and also tallied 3 rebounds and a block.
Tamari Key had yet another double-double. She recorded her fifth double-double this season, after scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 boards.
Key moved into seventh all-time in career blocks, after picking up 5 on Sunday, raising her total to 191.
The matchup that caught the most attention heading into the contest was the battle between the Lady Vols frontcourt and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley. Heading into the game Kitely averaged 17.9 points per game, and 9 rebounds.
It's safe to say the Lady Vols had no fear, and handled her with ease.
Key and her fellow teammates shut down Kitely, only allowing her to score a season-low 4 points on 1-of-12 shooting from the floor.
Alexus Dye also contributed to the frontcourt success, dropping 8 points and nabbing 7 boards.
Grade: A
Offense
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols were down as much as 7 points, but the offense came alive and was a major reason for the comeback.
The offense dropped 25 points, on 11-of-16 shooting, including going 1-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Walker led the team in the scoring with 17 points, and Sara Puckett was second on the team with 15. Tamari Key also added 11 points.
Overall, the offense had a pretty good day shooting 43.5% from the floor, 27-for-62, and made 5 threes on 11 attempts.
The Orange and White dominated in the paint once again, scoring almost half of their points in the paint with 38. They also scored 22 points off of second chance offensive rebounds.
The bench has been stepping recently as well, scoring 19 as a unit on Sunday.
The only struggle the Lady Vols had was free throw shooting and turnovers. Tennessee only shot 5-for-11, 45.5% from the charity strike and had 17 turnovers.
The offense has been stepping up tremendously, compared to early in the season where the offense at times looked lost.
Grade: B+
Defense
The calling card through eight games for the Lady Vols has been the defense and they stepped up once again in a huge way.
The Lady Vols held the Hokies to 34.5% shooting, 19-55 from the floor. The Hokies did however, shoot better from beyond the arc, 41.4%, 12-for-29.
Tennessee outrebounded VT by 16, 45-29, and forced 14 turnovers. The defense racked up 6 blocks and 8 steals over the course of the game as well.
Kitely was bottled up by the Lady Vols, scoring her season-low 4 points, on a miserable 1-for-12 shooting.
Sheppard did light up the Lady Vols though. She scored a game-high 30 points, and sank seven threes.
In the second half, the defense buckled down, and contained the Hokies offense to lead the charge for the comeback win.
Grade: B+
Coaching and Overall
Head coach Kellie Harper and company deserve so much credit for this win.
This team has found a way without one of the best players in the country, Rae Burrell, to stay perfect and reach the top-10 for the first time in three years.
The depth of this team is key, because there could be someone underperforming, but that doesn’t matter to this team. Someone else will step up and lead this team to victory.
Harper and her squad snapped a 63 home-winning streak versus non-conference opponents against Virginia Tech, and continue to soar nationally
Harper should be considered for an early coach of the year candidate.
Grade: A