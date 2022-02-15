Tennessee picked up a pair of wins at home against Missouri and Vanderbilt to bounce back following two straight losses on the road.
The Lady Vols are 21-4 and have won 10 SEC games – with the next two matchups happening on the road In Tuscaloosa and Columbia.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out following a successful sequence of basketball on Rocky Top.
Frontcourt
The loss of graduate center Keyen Green turned out to be bigger than imaginable for Tennessee. The on-court leader’s loss proved to play a part following the two previous losses to Florida and Uconn.
Against Missouri and Vanderbilt, the Lady Vols looked better at communicating back and forth as each game included dominating defensive spurts.
Tamari Key was back on track against Mizzou. Although her offensive production wasn’t as noticeable, her defense was otherworldly. She tallied seven blocks, moving her to third on UT’s block list.
Against Vanderbilt, her defensive presence wasn’t nearly as noticeable. Across the two games she was able to tally 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Alexus Dye is quietly a key piece for Tennessee. Her traits include consistency, a pull-up jumper inside and an elite rebounder. Dye shot 8-for-12 for 19 points along with nine rebounds across the two games.
Sara Puckett might be a freshman, but she doesn’t play like one. Against Missouri she was able to bring in four offensive boards. Against Vanderbilt she had six defensive rebounds, producing 13 boards and 11 points across the two games.
Grade: B
Backcourt
Tennessee’s guard play has traditionally been positive this season with Jordan Horston leading the helm. Jordan Walker has improved over the course of the season, especially with big-game shots. Tess Darby, Rae Burrell and Brooklynn Miles all bring bright spots to the roster, and this was noticeable the past two games.
Jordan Horston was the focus of Tennessee’s offense. Horston recorded a double-double in each matchup, giving her 12 on the season. Against Missouri she recorded 21 points, 13 boards and 5 assists. Against Vanderbilt she recorded 16 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists- across the two games she shot 14-for-27.
Jordan Walker provided a decent showing against Mizzou. She shot 4-for-9 for nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Against Vanderbilt, she recorded eight points and four rebounds while being able to draw five fouls from the Commodore defense.
Tess Darby had a big night behind the line against the Tigers- shooting 4-for-7 with 12 points. This makes her fourth game this season with double figures.
Rae Burrell finished with 11 points against Missouri and turned in her sixth double-figure scoring effort in the last eight games. Against Vanderbilt, she tallied 15 points, moving her career total to 999 points.
Grade: A-
Offense
It was a nice bounce back on the offensive side of things.
53 of Tennessee’s 76 points against Missouri were scored by a guard. Similarly, 39 of Tennessee’s 66 points scored against Vanderbilt also came from a guard.
The offense has mostly been firing on all cylinders, barring a few exceptions. Horston has been the bright spot for the Lady Vol’s with 12 double-double and seven games of more than 20 points.
Darby continues to progress in her role, as does Walker.
Burrell looks to get back into the swing of things since her early-season injury. She has scored double digit points in seven of the last nine games.
The downside to Tennessee’s offense has been the amount of turnover’s they give up. Across the two games, UT allowed 32 turnovers. That is consistent with their average of 17.4 per game.
Grade: A-
Defense
After coming up short against Florida and tying Uconn in total rebounds, the Lady Vols outworked the Tigers 46-31 on the boards Thursday night. On Sunday, Tennessee owned the glass against the Commodores 48-29.
Key’s block party against the Tigers marked her third effort of the season with seven or more blocks.
The Lady Vols featured a dominating 3rd quarter against Missouri- holding them to just six points on 18 attempts. This came from a first half of back-and-forth action.
Tennessee’s strong suit, aside from rebounding, is the ability to force opposing teams into questionable shots. Missouri shot 25-for-64 (39%). Vanderbilt shot 21-for-67 (31%).
There does, however, seem to always be a player that has an exceptional day against the Lady Vols. Missouri’s Lauren Hansen had 22 points while going 4-for-6 from three.
Vanderbilt had two top scorers in double figures. Brinae Alexander had 19 points and her teammate Iyana Moore concluded with 17 points. They did shoot a combined 14-for 35, including 5-for 18 from beyond the arc.
Grade: B+