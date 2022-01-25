The Lady Vols are off to their best start this season since the 2007-08 campaign – the last year UT won the National Title – with their 63-55 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
With the win on Sunday, Tennessee moved to 17-1 on the season and 7-0 in the SEC, which makes them the lone undefeated team remaining in the conference.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out in their ninth-straight win.
Backcourt
Jordan Horston led the way for the Lady Vols once again, tallying her ninth double-double of the season and fourth in five games with 19 points and 11 boards. The junior guard also led the team with 4 assists, tied for the team-high with 3 steals and 5 blocks.
Rae Burrell made her much anticipated return to the starting lineup since the season opener. She has been out of the starting five since she injured her knee back in November.
Tess Darby has filled in for Burrell since her injury, but Darby did make the trip to Athens because she was placed in COVID health and safety protocols. This opened the door for Burrell and she made the most of her opportunity.
The senior guard finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds.
Outside of Horston and Burrell, the remaining guards had underwhelming performances.
Jordan Walker and Brooklyn Miles combined for 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor and 1-of-4 from outside the arc.
The duo, however, did contribute in other ways on Sunday. They combined for 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.
Horston and Burrell led the guards and the team to the victory on Sunday.
Grade: B+
Frontcourt
In the Lady Vols last outing against Kentucky, center Tamari Key rolled her ankle in the first half, which sidelined her for the rest of the game.
There was speculation whether the injury would sideline Key for some time, but she hit the floor Sunday showing no signs of any injury.
The junior center racked up 8 points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor, with 4 boards and 5 blocks.
Key’s 5 blocks moved her career total to 231 and her season total to 73. She is now third all-time in career blocks in the history of the Lady Vols.
The injury bug bit the Lady Vols again, as backup center Keyen Green went down with a lower body injury during the matchup on Sunday. Before she was sidelined with her injury, she had 3 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Alexus Dye had a solid outing with 8 points on 4-of-9 shooting and finished second on the team with 9 rebounds.
Sara Puckett did not have many opportunities, as she only dropped 4 points on 2-for-3 shooting from the floor. She also had 2 rebounds and was tied with a team-high 3 steals.
Frontcourt: B-
Offense
Over the last several games, Tennessee’s offense has been lights out, scoring at a far higher rate compared to earlier in the season. But against the Bulldogs, the offense had a mediocre performance.
Tennessee shot 24-for-61 from the floor, and 2-for-7 from three point territory. Only the free-throw percentage was at a decent clip, going 65%.
The offense had a rough start to the game, shooting below 40% from the floor in the first half. Coming out of the locker room though, the Lady Vols exploded in the third quarter.
Tennessee shot 55.56% from the floor, to regain their first lead since 4-0 in the first quarter.
The fourth quarter, however, was a far different story, as they only made 2-of-10 field goals for the entirety of the quarter. Tennessee was bailed out by its free-throw shooting though, going 6-for-9 in the quarter.
Tennessee scored 52 of its 63 points in two ways– points in the paint and second-chance points. UT’s bigs dominated down low, scoring 32 points in the paint. The Lady Vols also dominated the offensive glass, grabbing 20 boards and scoring 20 points off of those boards.
Burrell and Horston were the lone Lady Vols to finish in double-figures.
The glaring issue continues to be the turnovers, as the Lady Vols finished with 21. Fifteen of those were in the first half, but they calmed down in the second half, only turning the ball over 6 times.
Luckily for the Lady Vols, they continue to win despite the high rate of turnovers.
Offense: B-
Defense
The defense was the main reason why the Lady Vols won on Sunday, as it has been all season.
UT held the Bulldogs 32.4% shooting from the floor, on 22-68 shooting. They also held Georgia to 4-of-15 from beyond the arc. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols held Georgia scoreless for the final four minutes of action.
The rebounding battle was again controlled by the Lady Vols, as they out-rebounded Georgia 49-41.
UT forced Georgia to turn the ball over 18 times, recorded 10 blocks and 12 steals.
Defense and rebounding has been the constant staple for this Lady Vol team, and will be the reason they could potentially have a magical season.
Defense: A
Coaching and Overall
The last two meetings between the Lady Vols and Georgia had been decided by a total of three points.
Going into the contest Harper and her squad knew it was going to take an all-out effort to come out of Athens with a win. She got that and more on Sunday.
Tennessee was down as much as 9-points early, but the comeback queens did it again in Athens.
Their 9-point comeback victory tied their second largest comeback victory of the season and is the 17th time the Lady Vols have trailed before coming back to record the win.
Sunday was another gritty and resilient win against a top-15 opponent for this Lady Vols team. Their resume continues to grow as March looms closer.
The Lady Vols have plenty of games in front of them, but they continue to impress day in and day out, finding a way to win each and every day despite the adversity.
Grade: A-