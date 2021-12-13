The Tennessee women’s basketball team returned home Sunday afternoon and began a five-game homestand with Georgia State. The Lady Vols handled the Panthers 84-60 to stay undefeated at 9-0.
Here are the grades from Sunday’s contest.
Backcourt
The backcourt for the Lady Vols was once again without Rae Burrell, as she continues to rehab from her knee injury. Additionally, Kaiya Wynn was out with a broken nose she suffered in practice. Admisdt the injuries the backcourt still had a productive day.
Jordan Hortson was able to rejoin the double-figures in the scoring column, tallying 10 points, but she shot only 4-for-15 from floor. Horston, however, contributed in other ways for Tennessee on Sunday.
She added her fourth double-double of the season, racking up 10 points and 10 rebounds. The junior guard also dished out 3 assists, recorded 3 steals and a block on defense.
Brooklyn Miles recorded her career-high in points, with 11 off the bench. Miles tallied 4 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals on her career day.
Coming off her best performance for the Orange and White, Jordan Walker had an underwhelming performance on Sunday, only dropping 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor, and 0-for-4 from three. She did add 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.
Tess Darby only scored 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting from three.
Grade: B
Frontcourt
The frontcourt was once again led by Tamri Key.
Key finished the game with a team-high in points, rebounds, and blocks. She tallied her sixth double-double of the season and fourth in row, with 16 points and 11 boards.
The junior center moved into sixth on UT’s career block list with 194, after picking up 3 blocks in the win on Sunday.
Keyen Green racked up her highest scoring output since joining the Lady Vols with 14 points. The graduate forward also put in 7 boards, an assist and a steal.
Sara Puckett continued to get buckets, as she dropped 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. The freshman forward snagged 8 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals against the Panthers.
Off the bench, Karoline Stripin put in her season-high in points, rebounds, field goals and minutes. She played 19 minutes and scored 7 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor. Striplin grabbed 7 boards off the bench.
Alexus Dye did not have the most productive day, only scoring 4 points, but she racked up 7 rebounds and a block.
Grade: A
Offense
The Lady Vols put up their highest point total of the season on Sunday against Georgia State, even though the percentages were not all that great.
The Big Orange finished the game shooting 39.2% from the floor and 5-for-20 from three.
Although the numbers weren’t the highest, nine of the 10 Lady Vols to see the court scored, and five players scored in double-figures.
Tennessee continues to dominate in the paint, dropping 40 points in the paint. The bench scored a season-high 44 points, and is averaging 21.2 points per game through nine games.
In the first eight games, the Lady Vols had been struggling mightily from the free throw line, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.
The Lady Vols put in their season-high in makes and percentage from the charity strike, going 21-for-29, 72.4%. This is the first time since last February against South Carolina that the Lady Vols have made more than 20 free throws.
The only issue the offense had on Sunday were turnovers. Tennessee had 19 turnovers against a mediocre GSU team. They cannot have that performance moving forward, especially on Saturday against Stanford.
Grade: B+
Defense
The Tennessee defense continued to do its thing on Sunday.
The Lady Vols held the Panthers to 60 points, on 22-for-68 shooting from the floor, 32.4% and 10-of-36 from three, 27.8%.
Tennessee forced 18 turnovers, and off of those turnovers, they put in 23. Lady Vols racked up 5 blocks and 11 steals over the course of the game.
The Big Orange only allowed one player for Georgia State to score double-digits - Taniyah Worth had 13.
Tennessee has controlled the glass in every game so far this season, and they did it once again on Sunday.
The Big Orange racked up an astonishing 62 boards - a season-high - compared to GSU’s 33.
So far this season, Tennessee is averaging 50 rebounds per game while holding teams to 32.7 boards a game. The Lady Vols have out-rebounded their opponents in each game this season, and are ranked the best team in the nation in rebounds per game.
Grade: A-
Overall and Coaching
This game was never in doubt for head coach Kellie Harper and Co. Tennessee handled its business and beat a weaker opponent by 24.
The Lady Vols did not get caught looking ahead on their schedule, as they take on the No. 4 ranked team in the country on Saturday night - Stanford.
Harper emptied her bench and each player saw plenty of time on the court before the huge top-10 contest on Saturday.
This game was a warmup to get back in the groove, after the big win in Blacksburg last Sunday versus Virginia Tech.
Now the Lady Vols can turn all their attention to the marquee contest on Saturday.
Grade: A-