The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball team faced off with two solid SEC teams this past week, dropping a home game against Georgia, before bouncing back with an impressive 26-point win at Alabama.
Here’s how the Lady Vols grades out.
Backcourt
Tennessee has used a three guard look these past few games, with Rennia Davis, Rae Burrell and Jordon Horston all near the top of the key. Davis led the pack, but the others put up solid numbers as well.
Davis, who has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watchlist, led Tennessee’s scoring in both games this past week. Thursday, she turned in a 15-point, four rebound and three assist effort, while shooting at a 66.7% clip.
Sunday at Alabama, Davis recorded her 34th career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds
Burrell had a forgettable game against Georgia, scoring just seven points on 13 shots. She has been one of Tennessee’s best three-point shooters this year, but made just one-of-five that night.
She rebounded in Alabama, as she was second on the team with 17 points, shooting at a much improved 61.5% rate.
The sophomore Horston played a great week of basketball. She filled up the stat sheet versus Georgia: 11 points , three rebounds, four assists and four steals, while making 55% of her shots.
Horston was even better against the Crimson Tide, with a line of 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The Columbus, Ohio native shot at 60%, including a key three pointer to tie the game in the first quarter.
This group was the cornerstone of Tennessee’s scoring this week, and a bad third quarter against Georgia aside, they put up points at a high level.
Grade: A-
Frontcourt
The Lady Vols front court has been a nice compliment to the high scoring backcourt this season, and it was no different versus Georgia and Alabama. Sophomore Tamari Key leads the group underneath the goal. Her 6-foot-5 frame gives her a tremendous advantage over most of the competition, and Tennessee continues to feed her down low.
Key has been on a hot streak of late, reaching double figure scoring in her last three games, including 14 points against Georgia and 15 at Alabama. She is also rebounding at a high level, with five and seven boards, respectively.
Key was a defensive challenge for Georgia, as she picked up four blocks as well.
Tennessee’s other main frontcourt contributor has been senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah. She came off the bench in both games to play 22 and 21 minutes, respectively.
She picked up seven points, seven rebounds and three assists Thursday, making 60% of field goals. Sunday, she was less impactful, making just one basket in four attempts, along with three rebounds.
Grade: B
Offense
Tennessee’s field goal shooting was one of the lone bright spots in the loss to Georgia. The Lady Vols hit field goals at 49.1%, and three players shot 60% or higher (Davis, Key and Kustkituah).
Additionally, Tennessee did not protect the basketball well against the Bulldogs, turning the ball over 24 times, including eight times in the third quarter, a frame in which they scored only nine points. At point guard, Horston, had more turnovers (5) than assists (4) that night.
The Lady Vols offense looked totally different against Alabama. They drove the ball down low, scoring 44 points in the paint, while shooting 51.5% on field goals and 57.1% on three’s.
Tennessee piled on the scoring in Alabama, going on a 19-0 run in the second quarter, shooting field goals at 68.8% in the frame while turning the ball over just once, and five times total on the day.
Grade: B
Defense
Defensively, Tennessee had an inconsistent week. The Lady Vols played a good defensive first half against Georgia, holding the Bulldogs to 17 points in the first quarter and eight in the second.
Tennessee, however, collapsed after halftime, and allowed Georgia to score 29 points in the third quarter, erasing a 17-point lead the Lady Vols once held. For the day, Georgia hit 41.4% of field goals and 36.8% of three-point attempts.
The Lady Vols bounced back with a much better defensive effort Sunday against Alabama. Tennessee held the Crimson tide to 34.5% shooting on field goals, while forcing 13 turnovers.
The Lady Vols held Alabama’s outstanding trio of Jasmine Walker, Jordan Lewis and Ariyah Copeland well underneath their season averages, while allowing just four three pointers to the Bulldog team averaging 7.6 treys per game.
Grade: C+
Bench
The Lady Vol bench was a non-factor in the Georgia game. Just three Lady Vols outside of the starting five got into the game, Kushituah, Destiny Salary and Jordan Walker, but to no avail. The group combined for just 11 points, yet committed six turnovers (two each). Salary fouled out of the game in 22 minutes time, and Walker picked up three fouls in nine minutes.
The bench was slightly more productive as a whole in the Alabama game. Six other Lady Vols saw game time, led by Walker, Kuskituah and Salary. Sparingly used Tess Darby, Emily Saunders and Jesse Rennie all received at least six minutes of action.
The group combined for just 10 points, but received three-pointers from Walker and Darby.
Grade: C-
Coaching
It was a difficult, yet proving week for head coach Kellie Harper. Her team played a great first half in the Georgia loss, but did not show much energy in the second half. That is not necessarily her fault, but the way her team would respond in the next contest would be critical for the second-year head coach.
Harper apparently addressed the issues from Thursday, because her team looked dominant Sunday against a good Alabama squad. That game could have been a turning point in the season if the Lady Vols had not responded with a win.
Credit Harper for getting her team to bounce back in that fashion.
Grade: B+
Overall
It was an up and down week for Lady Vols’ basketball. They played in two tough, but winnable games. Against Georgia, who is now ranked No. 22, they had a large lead, but collapsed. Tennessee responded with a suffocating win over Alabama.
Tennessee still fell two spots in the rankings to No. 25, but showed if it plays mistake free basketball, it can be a really good team.
The Lady Vols have an important week ahead of them, as they host No. 3 UConn Thursday, and travel to Vanderbilt Sunday.
Grade: B-