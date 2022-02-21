After winning two games the week prior, the Lady Vols hit a rough patch, losing both of their games on the road this week versus Alabama and South Carolina.
Along with the two road losses, Tennessee also lost its leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals in junior guard Jordan Horston.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out.
Backcourt
In the contest versus the Crimson Tide, the backcourt was outshined by guards Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis.
The two guards combined scored 50 of Alabama’s 74 points, shot 17-of-29 from the floor and 6-for-12 beyond the arc.
Before going down with her elbow injury in the fourth quarter, Horston finished the outing with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting and added 4 boards, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.
Rae Burrell showed up in both contests, especially in the South Carolina matchup when her team needed someone to step up in the absence of Horston.
Burrell finished both games in double-figures, dropping 13 versus the Tide and 14 against the Gamecocks. Tennessee looked to Burrell to produce in the Carolina game and she was very aggressive getting her shots up. Tennessee needs that type of performance and mindset the rest of the season from the senior guard.
Jordan Walker had a decent game versus Alabama, but like Burrell, she was more aggressive on the offensive without Horston.
The graduate guard concluded the Alabama game with 7 points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbed 5 rebounds, but she finished the Carolina game in double-figures, with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor.
The other starting guard, Tess Darby, only scored 3 points versus Alabama and 6 points and hauled in 4 rebounds against the Gamecocks.
The guards had decent performances in both games, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a victory.
Grade: C
Frontcourt
Tamari Key went on an absolute tear during this two game stretch.
Key finished with a season and team-high 20 points versus the Crimson Tide. She also racked up a double-double, hauling in 13 boards.
Versus the Gamecocks, Key cemented herself in the history books.
The junior center swatted away 10 shots, which moved her into sole possession of second place with the most blocks in a career (257). She also positioned herself in a tie with Candace Parker with the second most blocks in a single season (99).
Key racked up her second-straight double-double, tallying 10 points and snatched 7 rebounds.
Outside of Key, the frontcourt underperformed.
Alexus Dye scored a combined 11 points in both games, shooting 3-for-18 combined in both outings. She was, however, a major factor on the glass versus Carolina, grabbing 11 boards – her first double-digit rebounding performance since January 2.
Sara Puckett did not get buckets in both games, recording a combined 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting from the floor during the matchups.
Aliyah Boston did Aliyah Boston things in the Carolina game, capturing her 19th straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Vols did all they could to contain her, but to no avail.
Without Key, the frontcourt may have not survived these last two games.
Grade: B-
Offense
The offensive output was drastically underwhelming in both matchups.
In the Alabama matchup, the Lady Vols could hardly find any rhythm on offense, which led to an early deficit that was too much to overcome in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee finished the game shooting, 39% from the floor and 3-of-12 from three point range.
What really cost the Lady Vols was the free throw shooting. UT finished the game going 15-of-26 from the charity stripe – UT eventually lost by 10.
The Lady Vols shouldn’t be expected to make every free-throw, but there were times where missed shots stopped their momentum for a comeback and put them even deeper into the hole.
UT did, however, have three players score in double-figures – Key, Horston and Burrell.
Tennessee did not string together a much better output versus the Gamecocks.
The Lady Vols shot 32.3% from the floor and 1-for-10 from downtown. Free throw shooting was not much better, finishing the game going 10-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Tennessee was within striking distance multiple times against the Gamecocks, especially when Boston went to the bench in the second quarter with two fouls, but UT was unable to put together stops on the defensive side, paired with sinking shots on the offensive end.
Grade: C-
Defense
As previously stated, the Lady Vols lost the Alabama matchup because of two players – Abrams and Davis.
Everyone else on the Alabama squad shot 30.7% from the floor and 4-for-13 from three. Takeaway Alabama’s two guards, the Lady Vols win with ease, but that was not the case.
Unlike the Lady Vols, the Tide made their free-throws, going 14-for-16 from the line.
The Lady Vols were holding their own versus the Gamecocks in the first half of action, holding them to 32 points on 12-for-39 shooting from the floor and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Coming out of the half, Carolina erupted for 25 points on 52.63% from the floor and went 2-for-4 from downtown.
The Gamecocks killed UT on the break, getting behind the defense dropping 16 fast break points compared to the Lady Vols zero.
The matchup on Sunday was headlined by the two best rebounding teams in the nation, but it was a one sided affair in that category on Sunday.
Carolina outrebounded Tennessee 59-38, including hauling in 31 offensive rebounds.
Without Horston, the defense and rebounding took a hit tremendously
Grade: C-
Coaching and Overall
Head coach Kellie Harper had her work cut out for her over these last few games, as the odds continue to stack against them.
The Lady Vols have now lost five in a row on the road after starting the season 6-0 away from home. Losing Horston did not make the situation any better.
Harper did, however, get the most out of her team on Sunday versus the perennial best team in the country. The Lady Vols have no quit and that was evident on Sunday afternoon.
Fortunately for the Lady Vols, they head back home to finish off the regular season before postseason play.
Look for the squad to regroup heading into their final two matchups and expect a highly motivated basketball team, with everyone counting them out.
Grade: C