The Lady Vols were down as many as 9 points, but pulled out a comeback 52-49 win over No. 21 South Florida Monday night.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out versus their first ranked opponent of the season.
Backcourt
Since missing the season-opener against Southern Illinois, Jordan Horston balled out against Central Florida, and she did it once again last night. She has filled the void left by injured Rae Burrell with flying colors.
For the second straight game, she led the Lady Vols in scoring with 24 points, tying her career high, and was a rebound away from recording her second straight double-double, grabbing 9 boards. Horston even dished out 4 assists and swiped a couple of steals versus the Bulls.
Horston led the comeback in the fourth quarter. She dropped 12 of the 14 points the Lady Vols scored in that quarter, and she iced the game with two late and one plays, and sank a pair of free throws.
Other than Horston, the backcourt had an underwhelming performance.
The other starting guards, Jordan Walker and Tess Darby, couldn’t buy a bucket. They were a combined 0-for-9 from the floor and 0-for-6 from three.
Off the bench, Brooklyn Miles and Kaiya Wynn combined for 6 points, 6 boards and an assist.
Grade: B
Frontcourt
Tamari Key finally showed why she was heralded as a top player this season. After dealing with foul trouble in the first two contests, she stayed away from the fouls against USF and was a huge factor in the paint.
Key posted the fifth double-double of her career and first this season, scoring 10 points and snagging 10 rebounds -- 5 of which came in the fourth quarter. She recorded a season high in blocks, swatting away 6 over the course of the game. Her performance put her seventh on the all-time career blocks list with 167.
Alexus Dye only played 16 minutes on Monday night and posted 6 points on 3-of-8 shooting, and grabbed 7 boards.
Sara Puckett played the second most minutes off the bench with 25, but could only muster 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting. She also grabbed 2 boards and 2 assists.
Keyen Green had 4 points on 50% shooting and 2 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.
Grade: B-
Offense
Outside of the exhibition, the Lady Vols have struggled mightily on offense.
In its last three games, Tennessee has shot below 45% from the floor, below 30% from the three point line and below 57% from the free throw line.
Last night, the Lady Vols were 33% from the field, 0-for-13 from three, and 44% from the charity stripe.
Horston was the Lady Vols’ only good free throw shooter last night, as she went 6-of-8, but the rest of the team went 2-for-10.
Tennessee did, however, dominate in the paint. The Lady Vols scored 40 of their 52 points in the paint, including 23 second chance points off of offensive rebounds.
Shooting has been the biggest issue thus far this season, but luckily Tennessee is 3-0. The Lady Vols need to improve shooting tremendously, or else it will come back to bite them.
Grade: C-
Defense
The defense the Lady Vols have played this young season is the reason they are staying in games and sit undefeated.
This was the third straight game they held their opponent to under 50 points, only giving up 49 to South Florida on Monday.
The Bulls were shut down offensively, thanks to Tennessee’s stifling defense. They were held to under 30% shooting from the floor and just 34% from three.
South Florida’s leading scorer Elena Tsineke was held to 13 points on 4-for-15 shooting from the floor with just one made three-pointer.
Nashville native Sydni Harvey did not have the homecoming she hoped for, only dropping 9 points on 3-of-13 from the field, and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols clamped down on the Bulls, holding them to only 5 points on 12.5% shooting and 1-for-8 from downtown.
Without its defense, Tennessee is not 3-0.
Grade: A
Coaching
At halftime, Tennessee was down 27-20 and coach Kellie Harper lit a fire in them. Adjustments were needed to be made, and Harper did just that.
The Lady Vols buckled down defensively and shut USF down in the second half. Harper and the staff played the right matchups and got the players in the right position to succeed. They just need to do the same for the offense moving forward.
Grade: B-
Overall
If it wasn’t for the defense, this game could have been Tennessee’s first loss of the season. The defense played tremendously for the third straight game, getting stops when needed the most and shutting down their opponent.
The offense continues to be a glaring issue. It needs major improvements moving forward, or else it will cost the Lady Vols games in the future.
Grade: C+