For the third time this season, the No. 16 Tennessee Lady Vols won in a comeback victory, this time it was an overtime thriller against No. 12 Texas where the Lady Vols escaped 74-70.
Several Lady Vols had career games as the team surged in the fourth quarter to come back from 12 points behind.
Here’s how the team graded out.
Backcourt
Tennessee is still without guard Rae Burrell, leaving a big void in the backcourt, but through four games the team has managed to fill that void one way or the other.
Jordan Horston was the player to watch in Tennessee’s backcourt Sunday. She put up a game-high 28 points on an efficient 11-of-22 shooting and grabbed 15 boards. Horston was the key to Sunday’s win in the backcourt.
Horston did struggle in some aspects, turning the ball over 8 times to the Longhorns’ tenacious defense, but aside from that she had as good of a performance as you can ask for.
Supplementing Horston was Jordan Walker, who put up a solid 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Walker was also 2-for-3 from deep.
Brooklyn Miles, the Lady Vols’ quiet freshman ball handler, relieved Horston and Walker when needed. While Miles’s performance didn’t jump out on the stat sheet, her presence on the court and ability to pick up ball handlers 94 feet from the basket proved to make a difference Sunday.
Grade: B+
Frontcourt
The story from Sunday’s game was center Tamari Key. The 6-foot-6 — though her teammates will say 6-foot-7 — center recorded 10 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks, becoming the first Lady Vol to record two triple-doubles in a career.
Key was key for Tennessee. Her presence in the paint was unmatched and every shot that went up in the paint had a significantly lower chance of going in when Key was on the court.
Key was able to stay out of foul trouble for most of the game and played 40 minutes before fouling out in overtime. Had Key played any less, the outcome of the game most likely would have been different.
Alexus Dye is still adjusting at Tennessee, but she had a solid game on Sunday, scoring 13 points and also contributing on defense with 4 blocks and a steal. Dye also had the game tying shot with seconds to play that sent the game into overtime.
Freshman Sara Puckett saw the floor the most she has this season on Sunday, playing for 35 minutes. Puckett had 6 points, including a three late in the fourth quarter that was crucial in the Lady Vols’ comeback.
Keyen Green also got a lot of action Sunday and was able to hit some big free throws late in the game.
Tennessee’s backcourt had its hands full on Sunday, but they stood the test of a strong Texas team.
Grade: A
Offense
After scoring below 60 points in its first three games of the season, Tennessee’s offense finally seemed to click Sunday.
Lackluster at some points of the game, Tennessee did manage to turn the ball over 24 times, which was bound to happen in the fast-paced game on Sunday.
The Lady Vols made up for their turnovers with much, much improved shooting percentages.
Tennessee shot 42% from the field, 44% from deep and 67% percent from the stripe. The Lady Vols still have strides to make on the offensive end, especially at the free throw line, but this game showed a lot of improvement from the first couple of games.
Grade: B+
Defense
Tennessee held Texas to 70 points Sunday, the second least amount of points behind No. 7 Stanford, which held the Longhorns to 61.
Texas has a very strong offense, and Tennessee defended it well, holding the Longhorns to 31% from the field and 30% from deep.
One of the most impressive defensive feats from Sunday was the Lady Vols’ ability to pick up ball handlers 94 feet from the basket almost every possession for 45 minutes.
Tennessee had 15 blocks and altered countless shots. Overall, the Lady Vols had one of their best defensive showings all year.
Grade: A
Coaching & Overall
Head coach Kellie Harper guided her team to victory to earn an always important signature win early in the season.
She didn’t play a lot of her team Sunday, allowing the veterans to take the ropes a little more, something we haven’t seen much from Harper so far.
Harper’s used timeouts to design plays that seemed to almost always lead to a basket, capped off with an in-bound alley-oop at the end of regulation. The alley-oop layup missed, but the play seemed to throw off the Longhorns enough to allow the Lady Vols to crash the boards and get a putback to send the game into overtime.
Harper has guided her team to three comebacks now, and these early season tests will prove to be crucial down the road.
Grade: A