Tennessee picked up its seventh win of the season Wednesday to stay undefeated. The Lady Vols won 76-48 win thanks to a flat out dominant second half after a slower first half.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out on Wednesday.
Backcourt
It has been said in almost every article about Tennessee this season, but guard Rae Burrell is still missing from the backcourt with an injury, and every game a Lady Vol has stepped up to fill the void.
But this game was different.
The Lady Vols lacked production in the backcourt, but luckily it didn’t end up hurting the team too much.
After going on a tear recently, Jordan Horston had a quiet night with just 9 points, 5 boards and 6 assists. Horston struggled from the field, shooting 4-for-11.
Horston’s partner-in-crime in the backcourt Jordan Walker also had a forgetful night, with zero points on 0-for-3 shooting and 5 assists.
The duo’s choppy performances gave the bench a chance to step up. Freshman Kaiya Winn had 6 points off the bench for the Lady Vols.
The backcourt overall didn’t bring much to the table Wednesday night, but luckily the frontcourt was able to step up and carry some of the weight.
Grade: C
Frontcourt
A few games into the season, the theme for Tamari Key was low minutes and low production due to foul trouble. Now seven games into the season, the theme for Key is the opposite.
Key once again had a strong night on Wednesday with 11 points on 5-for-8 from the field, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists. Key played 26 minutes and picked up just one foul.
Another player that had a complete turnaround from the beginning of the season is Tess Darby. The sharpshooting sophomore had trouble finding her rhythm at first but is now getting into stride from deep. Darby had 12 points on an efficient 4-for-6 from deep on Wednesday.
Darby’s ability to hit from downtown is the main reason she is starting and getting valuable minutes this season, and head coach Kellie Harper couldn’t be more pleased with her production.
Leading Tennessee in scoring Wednesday was Alexus Dye, who had 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.
Dye has been hit or miss so far this season, but with Horston having a slower game she seized the opportunity to step up and get some points on the board. Dye also pulled in 9 rebounds.
Grade: A
Offense
Tennessee’s offense had some decent splits Wednesday night. Their 47.9% from the field is a great number, but the Lady Vols were a little trigger happy from deep and ended up shooting 5-for-15.
The Lady Vols once again had an abysmal performance from the free throw line, shooting 42.9%.
Individual performances stood out however, like Dye’s 20 points, Darby’s 12 and Key’s 11.
Tennessee also turned the ball over 16 times, a number that should be much lower against this caliber of opponent.
Wednesday wasn’t one of the great offensive performances from the Lady Vols, but it got the job done.
Grade: B
Defense
Tennessee’s defense showed up Wednesday night, holding Tennessee Tech to 48 points on 29.3% from the field and 20.8% from deep.
The Lady Vols’ first half defense wasn’t great, allowing the Golden Eagles to stay in the game through two quarters, but they flipped a switch at halftime and brough stifling defense to the second half.
Tennessee allowed just 18 points in the second half, including just 5 in the third quarter, which allowed the Lady Vols to build up a big lead heading into the fourth.
Tennessee’s defense blocked 10 shots and forced 15 turnovers on Wednesday.
Grade: A-
Coaching and overall
Overall, Tennessee played a good game on Wednesday.
Yes, its best player didn’t show up and yes, there were some sloppy performances across the board, but the Lady Vols did what they needed to do.
Harper got the chance to give some bench players more minutes and give starters a bit of a break after a tough week of play last week. Harper allowed players to do their thing in a game that Tennessee was always going to win, and that will help build some confidence heading into December.
Overall: B+