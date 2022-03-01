With the SEC Tournament looming for the Lady Vols, a top-four seed and a double-bye were at stake with the final week of the regular season ahead.
UT clinched a top-four seed and a double-bye with the dominating victory over Mississippi State, 86-64 on Thursday night.
Tennessee had hopes of becoming the No. 2 seed with a win over LSU on Sunday afternoon, but the Tigers held off the Lady Vols 57-54.
Here are the grades from the final week of the regular season for the Lady Vols.
Backcourt
The backcourt had a tremendous outing in the matchup versus the Bulldogs.
Tess Darby led the way, erupting for a career-high 17 points, on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Darby’s play was highlighted by an excellent third quarter, where she scored 9 points and made 3 threes.
Rae Burrell did not shoot the best, only going 4-for-15 from the floor, but she still finished in double-figures, with 11 points. Burrell also racked up 6 boards, 5 assists and 2 steals in the contest.
Jordan Walker had one of her best all-around performances this season versus Mississippi State. Walker tallied 9 points, led the team with 7 assists and finished tied for second on the team in rebounds with 8.
Kaiya Wyann played quality minutes off the bench, in the absence of Brooklyn Miles (suspension), and put up 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
The same, however, cannot be said in the matchup versus LSU.
Burrell was the lone guard in double-digits (11) but again her production from the floor was not the greatest, shooting 4-of-18 from the field.
Darby only scored 4 points and went 0–for-2 from downtown and Walker tallied 7 points.
Miles was back in the lineup, but she only racked up 4 points.
The loss of Jordan Horston was evident in the LSU matchup, as the guards struggled to create their own shots versus a much better opponent.
Grade: B-
Frontcourt
Tamari Key had a field day versus the Bulldogs. Key racked up her third-straight double-double, tying her career-high in points with 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Tennessee’s center also inched closer to becoming the all-time leader in blocks, swatting away 6 shots.
Alexus Dye came out of her slump picking up 13 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, and hauled in 8 boards. She also tallied 3 assists, a block and a steal.
Outside of the starters, the frontcourt bench production did not equal the output done by the starting frontcourt.
Sara Puckett only scored 4 points in 26 minutes of action and Karoline Striplin and Emily Saunders played a combined 10 minutes and scored 3 points.
In the LSU matchup, it took awhile for Key to get into a rhythm.
The Tennessee center did not attempt her first shot until the second half, but she was the main focus for the Lady Vols on offense, finishing the game with a team-high 12 points. She also had 9 boards and 3 blocks.
Dye continued to produce for the Lady Vols, tallying 10 points and hauling in 7 boards.
Again, the bench production just wasn’t there from the front court, as Puckett only scored 4 points in 22 minutes and Striplin only played two minutes.
The lack of frontcourt depth has been a despairing issue for the Lady Vols since Keyen Green injured her ACL, and it was a factor in the LSU contest.
Grade: B-
Offense
The offense was a spectacle to behold in the contest versus Mississippi State.
In the first half, the Lady Vols weren’t shooting the greatest, concluding the half with 30 points on 37.9% shooting.
The second half, especially the third quarter, was a far different story. Tennessee exploded for 30 points on 71% shooting from the floor and 83.3% from beyond the arc.
UT opened the third quarter on a 21-2 run and put this game out of reach.
The shooting expertise continued in the fourth quarter, as they shot 63.16% from the floor and 50% from three point range.
The Bulldogs had no answer in the paint, as they gave up 50 points inside to the Lady Vols.
Against LSU, it was a completely different outcome.
Immediately following the jump, the Lady Vols could not buy a bucket, shooting 17% from the floor in the first quarter and only scoring 10 points.
UT raised its shooting percentage from the floor each quarter, but still finished the game only shooting 31.3% from the field and 18.2% from downtown.
The offense picked it up in the second half, closing the game on a 13-1 run, but the lead was too insurmountable due to the poor start in the first half.
Grade: C
Defense
The defense was stout versus the Bulldogs.
The Lady Vols held Mississippi State to 36.1% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc.
In the first quarter, the Lady Vols stifled the Bulldog attack, holding them to only 7 points on 18.75% shooting from the field.
Mississippi State would shoot much better in the second quarter, but coming out of halftime, Tennessee halted the Bulldogs in their tracks, which led to their 22 point victory.
LSU started out hot versus the defense of the Lady Vols, closing out the first quarter shooting 52% from the field and shooting 48.5% in the first half.
A switch was flipped for the Lady Vols in the locker room at halftime, because in the third quarter, LSU made only one bucket and shot 7% from the field.
Tennessee forced 19 turnovers, which was a major contribution to the 18-point comeback.
If it wasn’t for the defense versus LSU, the Lady Vols could not have made the comeback.
Grade: A-
Coaching and Overall
Heading into the week, the Lady Vols needed to pick up at least one win to solidify its position as a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament and receive a double-bye.
Head coach Kellie Harper and company did just that, by defeating Mississippi State on Thursday night.
The Lady Vols, however, did not want to enter the SEC Tournament with a loss and the way the loss happened versus the Tigers.
Emotions were running high on Sunday, with senior day, the last home game for Mickey Dearstone and a shot at the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, may have put some nerves into the Lady Vols, which led to a horrendous start.
In Lady Vols fashion, Harper and her squad stormed all the way back down 18 points to cut the lead to two points.
Eventually, the Tigers pulled out the victory, but the Lady Vols learned some valuable lessons in the loss.
As March approaches, a rough start like on Sunday, may bounce the Lady Vols right out of both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
With Harper, however, this game may have been an anomaly and just serves as motivation for the Lady Vols, as they gear up for March.
Grade: B-