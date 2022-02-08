The start to February has been a tough one to the Lady Vols, losing both of their matchups to Florida 84-59 and to UConn 75-56.
Tennessee has now lost three out of its last four games and is looking to regroup this week against Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Here’s how the Lady Vols graded out versus the Gators and the Huskies.
Backcourt
In the Florida contest, no one from Tennessee’s backcourt had a productive night versus the Gators.
Jordan Horston was unlike herself, scoring 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting and turning the ball over six times.
Rae Burrell had 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting with 4 turnovers, and Jordan Walker finished with 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting plus 5 turnovers.
Tess Darby was the most consistent guard for the Lady Vols, scoring 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the three-point line.
Against the Huskies, Horston turned it around and had a career afternoon in Hartford. She finished with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and made 10 free throws out of 11 attempts. She did, however, turn the ball over 7 times.
The guard play was unheard of outside of Horston.
Burrell had a similar performance versus UConn, scoring 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting and making all four of her free throw attempts.
Walker and Darby had rough outings versus the Huskies, going 0-for-11 combined from the floor and 0-for-7 combined from the arc.
Turnovers have been an issue all season for the Lady Vols, especially the backcourt, as they had 17 of the 18 turnovers versus Florida and 14 of the 15 turnovers against UConn.
Grade: C-
Frontcourt
Speaking of rough, the frontcourt did not perform much better in the two ball games for the Lady Vols.
Tamari Key has been a staple all season long for the Lady Vols down low in the post on offense and on defense. The last two games, however, she’s been a ghost.
In the last two games combined, Key had a total of one block — she was averaging over three blocks a game prior to those contests. She scored 8 points in both games, but in the Florida game she had 8 boards and in the UConn game she only had 3 rebounds.
Alexus Dye was the lone Lady Vol to score in double-digits in the Florida game, dropping 10 on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor. Against the Huskies, however, was a far different story.
Dye did not score in Hartford, going 0-for-5 from the floor in only 14 minutes of action. She also only grabbed a single rebound against the Huskies.
Sara Puckett had fine performances in both outings, putting up 8 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor versus Florida and scoring 6 points on 2 three-pointers against UConn.
The inside play has been non-existent in the last several games, and that was the glaring issue in both of these matchups.
Grade: D+
Offense
The offense put up lackluster performances at best in both of these matchups.
Versus the Gators, the Lady Vols finished the game shooting 37.5% from the floor, 4-of-13 from downtown and 7-of-15 from the charity stripe.
Tennessee was riddled with turnovers in the Florida contest, especially in the first half. After the first bucket of the game, UT turned the ball over on four straight possessions and finished the first half with 13 turnovers. Florida capitalized off of those mistakes, scoring 26 points off of turnovers.
Tennessee scored the majority of its points in the paint, tallying 36 points in the paint.
The shooting output somehow got worse in the UConn contest.
The Lady Vols shot 28.8% from the field and 3-for-15 from beyond the arc, but shot an excellent 90.5% from the free throw line.
The offense was scarce in the third quarter, only making 2 shots out of 18 attempts from the floor. The Lady Vols scored 6 of their 11 points in the third period from the free throw line.
Outside of Horston, the offense was not in rhythm, not getting any inside touches and playing a lot of isolation basketball. That is not the formula for going on the road and beating a top-10 basketball team.
Grade: D
Defense
The defense was uncharacteristically out of sorts in both matchups.
The Lady Vols allowed Florida to shoot over 60% in three of the four quarters of action, as the Gators finished the game shooting 53.2% from the floor and 37.5% from the arc.
Florida dominated Tennessee on the fast break, outsourcing the Lady Vols 24-1. The Gators had four players in double-digits, including 25 points from Kiara Smith.
UConn did not shoot as well as Florida, but they lit it up from three-point territory..
The Huskies concluded the game shooting 44.8% and went 12-for-26 from downtown.
The third quarter is when UConn took over and put this game out of reach. They shot 72.73% from the floor and went perfect from three-point range, making all four attempts.
Freshman Azzi Fudd wrecked the Lady Vols all afternoon, totaling 25 points with 7 threes.
The defense did not look like the same cohesive unit as it had in previous outings.
Grade: D+
Coaching and Overall
The Lady Vols have been a completely different team since Keyen Green went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Ever since Green’s injury, UT is 1-3, and could be 0-4 without a come-from-behind win in overtime versus Arkansas.
Early in the season, Rae Burrell missed some time with an injury, but this is a completely different story. Green’s injury happened in the middle of conference play with the team playing with confidence, and Green was a large part of that.
Currently, the Lady Vols are in a slump, but there is still time to get out of it and fix their problems. Everything the Lady Vols are playing for — a high finish in the SEC and a top seed in the NCAA — is still in front of them.
Head coach Kellie Harper and her squad need to regain their confidence back, and it starts with their schedule going back to normal.
Last week the Lady Vols had a home game Monday, then a road game Thursday, followed by one more road game Sunday which put them out of sorts.
Good teams find a way to regroup and fix their mistakes. Time will tell if the Lady Vols can put their mistakes behind them.
Grade: C-