Tennessee found the win column on Friday, beating Colorado 69-51.
With the win, the Lady Vols move to 3-4 on the year. The win will hopefully boost morale as Tennessee looks to improve following a shaky start to the year.
Here’s how the team graded out.
Backcourt
Jordan Horston is emerging as a leader for the team and a spark on the court. The senior guard finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting.
She also was a menace on the defensive side, setting the tone and picking up four steals. Horston also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Jasmine Powell did not stand out on Friday but quietly had a good game. She only picked up two points and four assists, but she ran the offense for much of the night. Powell finished +13 on the night.
Not much else happened in Tennessee’s backcourt. Tess Darby started but shot 0-2.
Horston was the story of the night, and the Lady Vols fed the hot hand.
Grade: A
Front Court
Rickea Jackson shared the rest of the load, scoring 20 points on 8-11 shooting. Jackson was dominant and fed off of Horston much of the night.
Jackson also came down with six rebounds. As with Horston, Jackson set the tone defensively and finished with four steals.
The five has been a place Kellie Harper has been looking for consistent production, and another Lady Vols emerged on Friday.
Jillian Hollingshead picked up seven points in just under 12 minutes a play. The forward brought a spark off of the bench and was very active on the block. She also picked up four boards.
Hollingshead received praise from teammates and Harper following the game.
Tamari Key – Tennessee’s 6-foot-6 starting center – got into foul trouble early. She finished the game with three rebounds and two points.
Jackson seems to be consistent in the forward spot, and Harper needs to find a consistent center to pair her with in the frontcourt. Either way, Hollingshead shined in that spot on Friday.
Grade: A-
Offense
Horston dropped 23 points and Jackson dropped 20 points. Both have established themselves as elite scorers.
The next highest on Friday was Hollingshead’s seven points.
This team can score, and they have a lot of players who can do it. It doesn’t worry Harper that a majority of their offense only came from two players.
The Lady Vols fed the hot hand(s), and it paid off in the end.
It’s worth noting that the Lady Vols shot 48.1%, scoring at will against the Buffaloes on Friday.
Grade: A
Defense
Harper has harped on effort, want-to, and hustle on the defense On Friday, it seemed like that finally showed.
Tennessee held Colorado to just 14 points in the first half. The Lady Vols were suffocating on the defensive end.
The defense did falter in the second half, but Harper was trying to work some younger players into the game.
Tennessee had 15 steals and forced 25 turnovers. The Lady Vols also dominated the boards, outrebounding the Buffaloes 38-33.
Colorado shot 31.5% from the field. Harper finally saw her message come to fruition as the Lady Vols dominated the defensive end.
Now they just have to replicate that performance every game to sustain success.
Grade: A+
Coaching & Overall
Tennessee played a solid 40 minutes of basketball. The Lady Vols dominated Colorado in almost every aspect of the game.
Harper went away from the hockey substitutions for more traditional subs. She reiterated that she still has a quick leash and keeps the rotations fluid, which is good.
If the rotation is fluid, it keeps whoever is hot on the floor. If a player is having a bad game, thanks to the 15 women roster, Harper can find someone else to get in the game and produce.
The only gripe from Friday – whether it was soft calls or not – was foul trouble. Tennessee finished with three more fouls than Colorado, and consistently gave the Buffaloes a lot of bail-outs.
On the other hand, the fouls were usually on hustle plays or high-effort plays that Tennessee wasn’t making before.
When the Lady Vols have high effort and high energy like Friday, they are bound to dominate college basketball.
Grade: A
