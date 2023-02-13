When anyone hears the name “Jordan” associated with basketball, they probably think of Michael Jordan. For the Lady Vols, it’s the tale of two Jordans not named Michael – Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston.
Both Jordans shined on Sunday, warranting high praise from head coach Kellie Harper after the Lady Vols’ (18-9, 10-2 SEC) win over Vanderbilt (11-15, 2-10 SEC) on Sunday.
Walker didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet for Tennessee, but she made her presence felt. She finished with six points, six rebounds, eight assists and a block.
“She’s a dog, I say it all the time and she knows it,” fellow Jordan and guard Horston said. “She’s the backbone of this team, really. All the things that she does, it goes unnoticed, but it is so big for us.”
While she wasn’t flashy during any part of Sunday, Walker's plus/minus was off the charts. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper was visibly surprised when she noticed that Walker finished +40 on Sunday.
“She's a big part of who we are,” Harper said. “Again, you don't see +40 very often, and that's how she was affecting the game on both ends of the court. Six points and +40, I mean, she's so valuable to our success."
As for Tennessee’s other Jordan, Jordan Horston, her play was more eye-catching and stat-stuffing on Sunday.
With the score tied at halftime, Tennessee needed a spark. Who provided that spark? Horston.
She came out of halftime and poured in 10 points in the third quarter, sparking the Lady Vols' 20-point swing and rout of the Commodores.
“It was just fun,” Horston said. “I was just letting my defense dictate how everything else was going to go. I feel like it’s a lot more fun playing that way.”
Horston finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She also shot at an efficiency that she hasn’t achieved since Nov. 25 against Colorado. Horston finished shooting 61.5%, going 8-for-13 from the field.
"For me, what I've been doing recently is letting the game come to me, finding where I can be productive,” Horston said. “I can do a lot of things on the floor. I'm always attacking, putting the ball in the basket.”
Horston finished third in plus/minus for Tennessee on Sunday, ending at +24 for the day. A point guard first, Horston has found herself on the wing more this year.
On Sunday, she showcased how she can still thrive running Tennessee’s offense. The 6-foot-4 guard finished with four assists on Sunday, second to only to the previously mentioned Jordan, Jordan Walker.
“I can crash hard, or if I'm sprinting down the court, they're worried about that, but Tess (Darby) is wide open for the three,” Horston said. “It's just little things like that happen, focusing on them and then when it's time, I find my shots in rhythm.”
As Horston said, when she is on, defenses have to prioritize guarding her. In the Lady Vols’ only two SEC losses, Mississippi State and LSU, Horston was a non-factor.
When Horston is playing at her best, Tennessee’s ceiling is very high.
“She wants it so bad, and she wants to do her part,” Harper said. “Sometimes, she can rush some things. When she settles in and plays with confidence, it looks good. She's been practicing well.”
With just four regular-season games remaining, Horston will need to put in more performances like Sunday and fewer performances like last week against Mississippi State for Tennessee to improve its postseason stock.
As for when March Madness begins, the Lady Vols will need both Jordans performing at their best.
“We are at our best when (Horston) is stuffing the stats, and it does not have to be points,” Harper said. “Her effect on the game in every other column is so valuable to our team, whether that's assists, steals, or boards, or blocked shots. I mean, she can do so many things and our team, not just Jordan (Horston), but our team is at our best when she's doing that.”
