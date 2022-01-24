Josh Heupel’s inaugural season as head coach of Tennessee football ended around the same time classes officially adjourned for the semester on Dec. 1.
Right around that time, both men’s and women’s basketball schedules started to ramp up in intensity. Both basketball coaches, Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes, had work to do over the break in proving their teams were capable of hanging with the top talents in the SEC.
Here’s a recap on how those three programs fared in the months of December and early January.
Women’s basketball
It’s safe to say Harper and the Lady Vols are all the way back.
Despite the loss of star senior guard Rae Burrell in the season opener, the Lady Vols soldiered through the back end of their non-conference schedule, winning games against Tennessee Tech and Georgia State at home and handling a sneaky good Virginia Tech squad on the road.
The Lady Vols lost their only game of the year in a tight contest against Stanford, which is now ranked the No. 2 team in the country. When they woke up the following morning, the Lady Vols were 9-1.
The trio of Tamari Key, Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston stepped up big in absence of Burrell all the way up to her return against Arkansas on Jan. 2. At full strength, the Lady Vols showed just how dangerous they can be among the elite of the SEC.
The Lady Vols returned home to Thompson-Boling Arena to face No. 25 Texas A&M after downing Alabama and Arkansas. The aforementioned trio and Burrell combined for 36 points in a dominating 73-45 victory.
In case the message hadn’t yet been set, the Lady Vols shellacked No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 to improve to 6-0 in SEC play. The following AP Poll affirmed Tennessee as the No. 5 team in the nation with a 17-1 record.
Tennessee’s play has been nothing short of perfect following their loss to Stanford. Harper attributes that to playing as a unit over playing as individuals following the loss of their star player.
“Our team, one of the best things we're doing right now is playing with great confidence in each other,” Harper said. “Understanding what their teammates can do and putting their teammates in positions to make positive plays. That's what I've enjoyed about this team here recently, we've really developed into that.”
Tennessee improved to 6-0 in SEC play after beating the Wildcats. The Lady Vols are the only undefeated team remaining in the SEC as of Jan. 21.
Men’s basketball
Rick Barnes’ squad lost a sloppy game in early December to Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York City before turning around and ending non-conference play with a resume building victory against No. 6 Arizona.
What seemed like positive momentum turned out to be short-lived. The Vols lost three of their next five games to start SEC play before squeaking one out against Vanderbilt to improve to an even 3-3 in the early stages of their conference schedule.
It’s not as if Tennessee’s early SEC schedule was a walk in the park, though. All three of Tennessee’s conference losses came to ranked opponents — No. 19 Alabama, No. 21 LSU and No. 18 Kentucky.
Two of those losses seemed like winnable affairs. The Vols were without the services of freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and John Fulkerson against Alabama and left too many points at the free throw line to complete a late-stage comeback against the Tigers on the road.
Tennessee caught the Wildcats on a bad day. Kentucky looked like a national title contender at Rupp Arena when the Vols came to town, shooting nearly 68% from the field in a 107-79 blowout.
Despite all of this, the Vols remained within the top-25 throughout winter break.
Football
Tennessee football learned where and who it would play in Bowl season just as both basketball teams entered the bulk of their respective schedules.
Heupel ended his first regular season as the Vols’ head coach with a 7-5 record, breaking nearly every offensive record in the books as a new, up-tempo playstyle captivated a previously dejected fanbase. A strong end to the season matched the Vols up with 8-4 Purdue out of the Big Ten conference in the Music City Bowl hosted in Nashville, Tennessee.
The game lived up to the hype. The Boilermakers kept it close heading towards the end of the fourth quarter despite missing its top two receivers and a top defensive player in projected first round draft pick George Karlaftis.
Overtime was wrought with controversy for Tennessee, however. Vols running back Jaylen Wright took the handoff and bounced it outside before colliding with a Purdue lineman just short of the goal line. Wright kept churning and reached the ball over the line for what he thought was a score and an upcoming 52-45 lead.
Instead, officials ruled that Wright’s forward progress had been stopped and therefore Tennessee had turned the ball over to Purdue on downs. The Boilermakers went on to win, 48-45.
With that, Tennessee fell to 7-6 on the season.