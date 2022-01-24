Tennessee remains in the top five after another undefeated week of play
The Lady Vols checked in at No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, marking the third week of being in the top five.
Tennessee’s climb from fifth to fourth comes after the Lady Vols won their sole game last week against then-ranked No. 13 Georgia on the road. The win was the ninth straight win for Tennessee, improving its record to 18-1.
Tennessee’s win over Georgia marked the Lady Vols’ fifth ranked win. Tennessee is 5-1 versus ranked opponents this season.
The Lady Vols sit atop the SEC standings with a conference record of 7-0. Sitting right behind Tennessee is No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 5-1 with a fluke loss to Missouri in December.
Tennessee stays on the road this week to take on Auburn, which sits at the bottom of SEC standings with a 0-6 record. The Lady Vols also face Arkansas, which sits in the middle of the pack with a 3-3 record.