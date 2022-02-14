Tennessee jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 this week in the AP Poll after a 2-0 week where the Lady Vols defeated Missouri and Vanderbilt.
The Lady Vols defeated Missouri 76-62 on Thursday and defeated Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday. The perfect week from Tennessee came after two losses the week before, when the Lady Vols dropped games to Florida and UConn.
Tennessee seemed to be back in stride last week, and it is now gearing up for one of its toughest stretches of play where the Lady Vols will see Alabama, No. 1 South Carolina, Mississippi State and No. 11 LSU in their final four games of the season.
With two wins last week, Tennessee improved to 21-4 on the season and 10-2 in SEC play. The Lady Vols sit in second play in SEC standings behind South Carolina, which is 23-1 and 11-1 in SEC play.
Behind Tennessee sits LSU with an overall record of 21-4 and an SEC record of 9-3. The Tigers are heating up as the season winds down, having won their last four games with a ranked win over No. 21 Georgia.
Another team getting hot at the right time is Florida, which sits in fourth place in the SEC with an 18-6 overall record and 8-3 SEC record. The Gators are on a three-game win streak heading into Auburn this week.
ESPN’s Bracketology predicts Tennessee to draw a No. 3 seed in the tournament, which would mean getting to host a first-round game. With just two weeks of regular season play left, the Lady Vols have the chance to submit themselves as a top-seeded team or fall to as low as a No. 4 or No. 5 seed.