Tennessee took another step down in the AP Poll Monday after a week where the Lady Vols lost to Alabama and No. 1 South Carolina.
The Lady Vols dropped from No. 12 to No. 16, their lowest AP Poll ranking of the season.
Tennessee went on the road Thursday to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Crimson Tide handed the Lady Vols a 74-64 loss. The Lady Vols’ woes continued Sunday as the Gamecocks routed Tennessee 67-53.
While the Lady Vols were handed two double-digit losses last week, the biggest loss was Jordan Horston, who went down with an injury against Alabama. The junior guard led the team in points and rebounds.
Horston’s timeline remains unknown for now, but the Lady Vols will hope to see her return before the end of postseason.
With just one week of the regular season left, the Lady Vols sit in third place in SEC standings, tied with No. 15 Florida. Tennessee sits behind South Carolina and No. 8 LSU, which are first and second in the rankings respectively.
The Lady Vols will have home court advantage in their final two games of the season as Mississippi State and LSU come to town this week. Tennessee will see Mississippi State on Thursday and LSU on Sunday.
In ESPN’s latest Bracketology, Tennessee dropped from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 seed. The Lady Vols, despite their recent slump, still have an admirable record with 21 wins and 11 top-25 NET wins, the third most in the country.