Tennessee (18-2, 7-1 SEC) dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll after last week’s 71-61 upset loss to Auburn on the road.
The Lady Vols’ loss last week was their first loss since losing to Stanford in December and their first SEC loss. They are looking to shake off the loss and get back on track Monday against Arkansas at home.
Tennessee will also see Florida on the road on Thursday and out-of-conference rival UConn in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday.
The Lady Vols also dropped to No. 2 in the SEC standings this week as South Carolina improved to 8-1 in SEC play last week.
Tennessee is one of four top-25 ranked SEC teams, alongside No. 1 South Carolina, No. 15 LSU and No. 14 Georgia.
The Lady Vols’ loss last week was not the end of the world by any means. Tennessee is a near lock for the postseason and is still projected to be a No. 2 seed according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme and the latest Bracketology update.
Last week, Tennessee was projected to be a No. 1 seed in the tournament, and though its No. 1 seed hopes were thrown off by the loss last week, the Lady Vols are still in good position to be a top seed in the first round.