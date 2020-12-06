Tennessee suffered an overtime loss against West Virginia, 79-73. After the Lady Vols’ first loss, they are now 2-1 on the season while the Mountaineers improve to 4-0.
“It was a fun game to be a part of, you just hate to be on the short end of it,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Wins are hard to get, so when you have an opportunity to win you have got to finish it and close that door. I was proud of our team in that fourth quarter, to get stops and to get ourselves back in it. We just couldn’t make shots, and I think when it boils down right to it, we couldn’t make shots. They also got to the free-throw line a lot more than we did, so a big disparity there in terms of point production. We gave ourselves a chance on the boards and got ourselves some second-chance points. It just goes back to when you are playing a close game, at any point, one play makes the difference.”
Rae Burrell paced Tennessee’s offense with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Keyen Green was second on the team in scoring, as she dropped 12 points on 4-9 shooting, while also grabbing nine rebounds. The two Lady Vols combined to go 11-of-13 from the free throw line.
All five of West Virginia's starters scored in the double-digit figures. Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-high 27 points thanks to a 33% stroke from behind the three-point line. Madisen Smith was second on the team with 16 points, while also recording six assists. Kari Niblack, Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez followed with 11, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Vols started slowly and eventually found themselves in a 10-4 hole. Burrell scored on back-to-back possessions to make the score 10-9. The two teams would go back and forth with Kasiyahna Kushkituah’s buzzer-beating put-back pulling Tennessee within two of West Virginia.
Tennessee took its first lead of the game two minutes into the second quarter, after a Burrell three. Green then hit a mid-range shot to put the Lady Vols on a 9-0 run and give them a four-point lead. After three minutes of play, the Mountaineers tied the game at 26. West Virginia would eventually take a 35-32 lead into the half after a Gondrezick three-point play.
The second quarter proved to be Tennessee’s best quarter of the night. They shot 47.1% as a unit and made one of their three, 3-point tries.
“I mean we have a very passionate team, so losses are hard. I mean nobody likes to lose, losing sucks,” Green said. “We also have a team that is willing to work so that this never happens again.”
The second half started with two closely contested offenses. However, after two made shots by Jordan Horston and Marta Suárez to lessen West Virginia’s lead by two, Tennessee went on an offensive dry spell. The Mountaineers took advantage and increased their lead by seven points with three minutes left to play in the third quarter. Green stopped the bleeding for Tennessee with a three and Burrell added on with a layup to make the score 47-45, West Virginia. The Mountaineers were able to rebound and increased their lead to six before the third quarter ended.
In the fourth quarter, Tennessee wouldn’t see a lead until around the two-minute mark, after Horston found the bottom of the net. She would continue her late-game heroics with a layup to give Tennessee its largest lead of the night at 66-61. West Virginia tied the game with 12 seconds left after Smith drained a three and Deans made a layup. The Lady Vols were unable to break the, 66-66, tie in the remaining seconds, thus bringing the game to overtime.
“I don’t want to say it came down to the fourth quarter, it’s the little things that we slacked off on in the first and second quarters that came up and bit us in the butt,” Horston said. “I feel like in the fourth quarter, we had six stops and that was big for us. We just have to make shots at the end, because we had good looks, we just had to stick them.”
Green scored the first point of overtime until West Virginia went on a 7-0 run to put them ahead 73-68 with just under two minutes to play. The Mountaineers would hold their lead and would go on to win the game 79-73.
Up next for the Lady Vols is a return home to Thompson-Boling Arena to host Furman on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.