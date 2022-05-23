Former Lady Vol basketball player Candace Parker was included on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, which was released Monday.
Parker was included in the “Pioneer” category, alongside names like Frances Haugen, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Emily Oster and others.
Former NBA star Dwayne Wade wrote of Parker in Time, “So many young women watching Candace are seeing how she’s living out loud and achieving greatness. Her legend is only growing.”
Parker, 36, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Growing up a basketball fan and rooting for the local Chicago Bulls, Parker went on to lead her high school team to two state championships. Parker committed to play for Tennessee in 2003.
Parker played for Tennessee from 2004 to 2008 under Pat Summitt, winning two NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008. Parker received two John R. Wooden awards, two Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards, one AP Player of the Year award and one Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award at Tennessee.
She was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft to the Los Angeles Sparks, where she played 13 seasons and won the 2008 Rookie of the Year, the 2008 and 2013 MVP, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year and a championship. Parker is a six-time all-star.
Parker signed with the Chicago Sky, her hometown team, in 2021, bringing the Sky a championship in her first year with the team. Parker is averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in her 15th season.
Off the court, Parker has been a commentator and analyst for TNT and NBA TV since 2018. She also has ownership in Angel City F.C., a Los Angeles-based soccer club that was formed in 2022.
Parker is a mother to a 13-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son.
Parker has been inspiring to a generation of basketball players and athletes as a whole and has used her platform to promote both gender and racial equality. Parker is currently producing a documentary about how Title IX has advanced gender equality in sports across the U.S.