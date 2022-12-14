Tess Darby opened the second half with a three, followed by back-to-back threes from Sara Puckett, sparking an offensive explosion for the Lady Vols in the second half.
Tennessee (7-5) would go on to defeat UCF (6-3) 99-64 on Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee had 14 players tally a point on Wednesday. The Lady Vols finished the game shooting 47% from the field and 36% from deep.
Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee. She finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes.
After Horston, the offense was spread out. Justine Pissott shined on Wednesday, finishing with 14 points on 5-8 shooting.
Head coach Kellie Harper raved about Pissott’s week in practice during the week. Although Pissott shined offensively for Tennessee on Wednesday, her defensive work got her on the floor.
“I’ve just been working on my defense,” Pissott said. “Jordy (Horston) and Tess (Darby) know that that’s my main focus right now. The whole team does. I’ve been having good practices on defense… They just told me offense is gonna come and it did.”
Jordan Walker started in place of Jasmine Powell on Wednesday. Walker finished with five points, four boards, and four assists. Powell came on in relief, finishing with seven points, four boards, and five assists.
The different lineups from game to game are to be expected from this team.
“We're just always looking at what's going on in practice and how our teams playing,” Harper said. “Always gauging where we need to go. I think I've said this before, our starting lineups are definitely not carved in stone and minutes are fluid.”
Tennessee couldn’t get separation from the Knights in the first half. Of Tennessee’s 20 first quarter points, Horston had 11. The Lady Vols couldn’t get anything to fall from beyond the arc in the first quarter, shooting just 2-10 from three.
Tennessee went into half only leading by three, and losing the rebounding battle 26-19.
The Lady Vols came out of the locker room shooting lights out from deep, and crashing the boards.
Harper lit a fire under her team, challenging them to come back and fight in the second half.
“Coach Kellie, she got on to us really, really hard, if you guys didn’t know that,” Horston said. “That’s why we had a different type of game plan coming out of halftime. We don’t want to start like that anymore cause I don’t want to see (coach Kellie angry). She lost her voice by the way.”
Tess Darby opened the second half with a three, followed by back-to-back trey balls from Sara Puckett. Darby would hit another, and Rickea Jackson would join the fun with a three of her own. The Lady Vols shot 5-7 from downtown in the third.
Tennessee outscored the Knights 34-10 in the third quarter.
To add to the Lady Vols' newfound spark on the offensive end, Tennessee won the rebounding battle. Tennessee gave up 14 second-chance points in the first half. The Knights could not find that same success in the second half, only picking up six in the second.
“We said they’re not going to score on us, also they’re not going to win the rebounding war,” Darby said. “I think we just turned all of our attention and focus to that and that’s what flipped it.”
“We want Edie” chants broke out in the fourth quarter after the game was already won. Kellie Harper responded, sending freshman guard Edie Darby to check in and close out the game for Tennessee.
Fans, and the team alike, have rallied around Edie Darby, the younger sister of Tess Darby. “Special” is the word that Tess Darby used to describe playing alongside her younger sibling.
“Just seeing some of the other people rally around her, and help support her, and knowing that she can be out there and competing with us,” Tess Darby said. “I know it makes her smile but I think it makes me smile bigger, being a big sister.”
Tennessee now faces another challenge in its gauntlet of a schedule. The Lady Vols travel to the west coast for a Sunday matchup with No. 2 Stanford.
Against a talented team like the Cardinal, a slow start would be detrimental on Sunday.
“We got to realize defense, for us, is going win the game,” Horston said. “Just being more focused and locked in… If we go out like how we came out today against Stanford, we’re not going to win that game. We just got to realize we can’t play pick-up and try to fix things in the second half. We got to start off the game strong.”
