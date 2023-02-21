No. 11 Tennessee split its games last week, defeating a top-ranked Alabama team on Wednesday, but falling to unranked Kentucky on Saturday and effectively cancelling out the big win.
The Lady Vols continued their SEC success, picking up two big wins over Arkansas and Auburn and continuing to make a case as one of the top teams in the SEC.
The Vols have just a few more games left in the regular season while the Lady Vols end their regular season on Sunday. Both teams are looking to up that bracket stock to close out the season.
Here is where Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball lands in major tournament projections after last week.
The Vols (20-7, 9-5 SEC) are still a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology after splitting last week’s games, but now Tennessee would play in the East Region, where the top seeds are No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Baylor.
Why this bracket favors the Vols
Tennessee continues to be placed on the same side of the bracket as Purdue, which has proven over the last few weeks that it can be beat. The Boilermakers have lost to Indiana, Northwestern and Maryland over the past few weeks – all opponents that Tennessee is better than.
Baylor has also had mixed results this season and wouldn’t be the worst matchup for Tennessee if the teams were to meet.
The Vols would play their first-round game against Hofstra, which is the No. 94 KenPom team. Hofstra has a bad offense and a worse defense that Tennessee would match up well with and the Vols likely wouldn’t be on upset watch.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Vols
While top-seeded Purdue has proved to be beatable, the Vols don’t necessarily match up well with the Boilermakers on paper.
Purdue has a dominant paint presence with big man Zach Edey towering over everyone on the court at 7-foot-4-inches. Edey alone would be a problem for the Vols, who don’t have a great defensive big man.
Aside from Purdue, there are a lot of teams in this bracket that have had past tournament success but have slipped this year, like Duke, Gonzaga, Auburn and the Vols’ kryptonite this season, Kentucky.
Tennessee might make it out of the first round with ease, but after that things will get difficult.
In NCAA.com’s tournament projections, Tennessee came in as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, where the top seeds are No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas. The Vols would face Kennesaw State in the first round in this projection.
Why this bracket favors the Vols
Like the Bracketology projection, the top seeds in this bracket are very beatable. While Houston has dominated its American Conference opponents, it faltered against one of the only great teams it has played in Alabama. The Cougars also dropped a game against Temple.
The Vols have already beat Texas, so playing the Longhorns again could be an ideal situation.
Tennessee would have no trouble with its first-round opponent, either. Kennesaw State is No. 143 in KenPom and Tennessee is undefeated against teams ranked outside of the top 110 in KenPom.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Vols
Similar to the Bracketology projection, this region is full of really solid teams whose seeding doesn’t tell the full story. The Vols would potentially have to get through a great Texas A&M team, an Auburn team that they struggled against in February, Xavier and a handful of other worthy opponents.
The Lady Vols (20-9, 12-2 SEC)are on an upward trajectory with two regular season games remaining. Sitting at No. 15 in the NET rankings, Tennessee seems to be well within the striking range of hosting the first weekend of the tournament.
With a good showing against South Carolina on Thursday and a deep run in the SEC tournament, Tennessee could set itself up with a good resume to become a top-16 seed. The lore of Thompson-Boling Arena will also work in Tennessee’s favor in the eyes of the NCAA.
Currently, ESPN’s Bracketology puts Tennessee as a No. 6 seed in the South Bend region.
Why this bracket favors the Lady Vols
Moving up one spot from last week, Tennessee’s first-round opponent would be projected Ivy League champion Columbia. Looking at common opponents, the Lions fell to Vanderbilt earlier in the season. The Lady Vols should have no issue with them.
The No. 2 seed on this side is Maryland. The Terrapins have been up and down this season. They boast wins over No. 6 UConn but also hold losses to DePaul and Nebraska.
This bracket also has Tennessee playing the Sweet 16 on the Greeneville side of the bracket, compared to the other side in Seattle.
Why this bracket doesn’t favor the Lady Vols
Notre Dame, the region host and No. 3 seed, could give Tennessee some issues. The Irish handed UConn their first loss of the season and have consistently been ranked in the AP Top 25.
A trip to South Bend would not be ideal either, especially during early March.
No. 1 South Carolina is the one seed on this side of the bracket. The Gamecocks have seemed unbeatable all season and would be a tough test for Tennessee in March, if the Lady Vols make it that far.
Tennessee hosts South Carolina on Thursday in Thompson-Boling Arena. If the Lady Vols hand the Gamecocks their first loss of the season, or even if the Lady Vols just look competitive, they will likely move up in the NET and Bracketology.
