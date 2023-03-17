The “little things” have won, and lost games for the Lady Vols. Tennessee begins its NCAA Tournament run on Saturday, and the little things are even more critical.
Earning the No. 4 seed, the Lady Vols get to stay in Knoxville and host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in Thompson-Boling Arena. Their run starts with No. 13 seed St. Louis.
The Billikens are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance, but that doesn’t matter to Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper and her staff.
“I think our team is in a good space in their respect for St. Louis in particular,” Harper said. “They understand how well they’re playing right now. They understand the challenges that they present as they take the court. And they also understand that you have to go out there and be your best.”
Harper has preached to her team that they can’t overlook St. Louis in round one, but they also have to do the “little things” right. Those things include crashing the boards, valuing every possession and not letting one another get down.
The game Tennessee played against LSU in the SEC Tournament showed both sides of this team. In the first half, Tennessee struggled to take care of the basketball or execute the offense.
In the second half, the Lady Vols did all of the “little things” right to come back from a 17-point deficit and defeat LSU. Second-half Tennessee from the SEC Tournament is the team that the Lady Vols have to play like to have success in March.
“I think that we’re just going to have to rely on each other,” forward Karoline Striplin said. “We have a lot of different personalities, a lot of people on this team, so I think we’re going to have to pick each other up. Make sure that everybody knows what they’re doing.”
It is very easy to get up or down in March. In a win-or-go-home atmosphere, emotional games are expected. Tennessee stayed steady when they played LSU.
Another one of the “little things,” the Lady Vols have to stay steady emotionally in March.
“We were able to stay level-headed (against LSU),” senior Jordan Walker said. “We kept a steady pace throughout the game and that’s what helped us come back and win. So, being able to see that during that game is a great example of what can be possible.”
Seniors Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key both announced that they will use their extra year of eligibility next season. Jordan Horston, Jasmine Powell and Jessie Rennie have yet to announce their decisions.
For Walker and Jasmine Franklin, they will have exhausted their eligibility following the NCAA Tournament. A last ride for both the seniors means they are doing everything they can to win.
“Leaving everything out on the floor,” Franklin said. “Doing all I can for the team when I get my time, support my team on and off the court. We potentially have six games left, so leave everything out there. Do what you need to do, handle business, when we’re our best us we win every time.”
The Lady Vols begin March Madness on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The road to earning a top-16 seed for Tennessee was tough, but according to senior Jordan Horston, that is just what is expected from Tennessee.
“It means a lot that we’ve hosted the past two years and it’s a big accomplishment,” Horston said. “But that’s not what we want. We’re not happy with just hosting. The sky’s the limit, I see us going to Dallas and then getting us a ring.”
