The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team entered the Top 25 for the first time in the 2020-21 season. The Lady Vols, who are ranked No. 23, currently sit at 8-1 overall this season and 2-0 in SEC play.
The Lady Vols entered the Top 25 in part to a pair of impressive wins against then-No. 15 Indiana and then-No. 13 Arkansas.
Against Indiana, Tennessee saw a trio of players score in the double digits to help capture their 66-58 point victory. Rennia Davis led the pack with a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, while also adding two assists, two steals and a block. Rae Burrell was next with 18 points and two rebounds. Jordan Horston rounded out the group with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.
Tennessee played even better against Arkansas. The Lady Vols defeated the Razorbacks 88-73 and had four players finish in double-digit point totals. Davis and Burrell combined for 56 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and six assists. Horston trailed with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Kasiyahna Kushkituah emerged off of the bench to produce 11 points and six rebounds.
Tennessee’s lone loss came at the hands of West Virginia. The Mountaineers defeated the Lady Vols 79-73 in overtime on Dec. 6 at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee struggled to shoot the basketball, despite double-digit point totals for Burrell, Horston and Keyen Green, 18-13 and 12, respectively. In the match, the Lady Vols shot 38.5% from the field and just 10.5% from deep.
As a collective unit, Tennessee has dwarfed their competition in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks. Tennessee has outscored their opponents 75.3 ppg to 57.2 ppg. They hold a +16.4-rebounding margin against their opponents. They generated 6.0 more assists per game than their opponents. The Lady Vols have also swatted 4.6 balls away per game, compared to just 1.9 for their opponents.
The Lady Vols have four fellow ranked opponents left to play. No. 4 UConn (Jan. 21), No. 14 Mississippi State (Feb. 4), No. 12 Kentucky (Feb. 11) and No. 5 South Carolina (Feb. 18), are all still on the docket before the season ends.