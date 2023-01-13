Tess Darby can shoot the lights out of the building, but she has recently hit her stride in another area of the game.
Defense has been paramount for this year’s Tennessee team. Defense has been an issue for most games. For Darby, defense has been something she struggled with… until now.
Darby tied her career high in steals on Thursday with four against Texas A&M.
She set that career-high a game before against Vanderbilt.
“Tess was phenomenal on the defensive end,” head coach Kellie Harper said following Tennessee’s win against Texas A&M. “She had four steals, she was active, and probably caused at least two more turnovers on that end. I thought she did a really good job for us.”
Darby already has 16 steals this season. Last year, she finished the season with 18.
For much of her career, Darby was Tennessee’s knockdown three-point shooter. Her role usually was left at that, a shooter.
Darby filled her role accordingly, shooting 42% from three this season. More recently, the junior has become paramount to the Lady Vols on the defensive end.
“I think we’ve found our niche with Tess defensively,” Harper said. “The end of the game we weren’t getting stops at Vanderbilt. We had to put Tess back in on the defensive end. Not because of her quickness and her lateral speed, but just her IQ. She’ll communicate, she understands where she needs to be. We’ve found what kind of works for her.”
Having Darby hit her stride on the defensive end is huge for a team that has struggled defensively.
Going into Thursday’s game against Texas A&M, the Lady Vols ranks among the top of the SEC in offensive statistics. There is no doubt that Tennessee can score.
On the flip side, Tennessee ranks as the No. 11 team in the SEC for scoring defense. The Lady Vols allow 70.75 points per game in SEC play.
Darby’s defense comes at a time when the Lady Vols need help. Rickea Jackson has watched Darby’s growth this season and is impressed with the changes.
“She can shoot the three but defense is what’s going to keep her on the floor,” Jackson told the Vol Network following Tennessee’s win in College Station. “I probably saw about six of her pickpocketing people and so many steals. So, I’m just so proud of her because she’s being more than a one-dimensional player, she can do it all now. And her game is continuing to expand.”
Aside from Darby’s defensive impact, it is no surprise that Jackson loves when Darby is on the floor.
With Darby on the floor, the opposing defense always has to worry about where she is. Spreading the floor is something the Lady Vols desperately need to do.
Particularly against Vanderbilt, the Commodores were able to sit in a zone defense and crash the paint. The zone defense kept the Lady Vols quiet for most of the game.
When Darby is on the floor, she opens up lanes for Jackson or Jordan Horston to drive up the middle. She also creates one-on-one opportunities for Tennessee’s oversized forwards.
“I’m excited about her growth (on the defensive end),” Harper said. “If Tess is not spacing the defense out, you don’t have one-on-one opportunities.”
Her growth on the defensive end has earned Darby more minutes. Going forward this season, she will be pivotal in the Lady Vols’ success.
“She’s continuing to work to get better,” Harper said. “That’s been important growth. Everyone sees what she does on the offensive end, but this year more so than last we can keep her out on the court longer because she’s being productive on the defensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.