The No. 4 seed Lady Vols took care of No. 12 Toledo (29-5) on Monday in Thompson-Boling Arena 94-47. With the win, Tennessee (25-11) advances to the Sweet 16 in Seattle.
It is Tennessee’s first back-to-back Sweet 16’s since 2015 and 2016.
The Lady Vols shot 47% from the field on Monday. Five players scored in double digits for Tennessee.
Tennessee’s offense started off cold, but the defense was suffocating from the tip. The Lady Vols missed their first four shots before Jordan Walker got fouled to put Tennessee on the board. When the Lady Vols stopped settling for midrange jump shots, the offense started flowing.
Walker finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists for Tennesse.
On the defensive side, the Lady Vols turned Toledo over five times in the first while holding them to 4-for-14 from the field. Jasmine Powell led the way in the first quarter for Tennessee as the Lady Vols outscored Toledo 19-8.
Karoline Striplin opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes. Tennessee continued to cause Toledo’s offense problems. The Rockets shot just 4-for-13 from the field in the second quarter as the Lady Vols ripped off a 14-2 run.
After the cold start, Tennessee went into the half with a 33-point lead, shooting 17-for-36 from the field.
Jordan Horston was forced to leave the game with a rolled left ankle with 7:42 left in the third quarter after being fouled on a midrange jumper. After that, Toledo went on a 9-0 run and held Tennessee scoreless for over 2 and a half minutes.
Horston came back on, and Tennessee finished the quarter strongly. Horston finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds. She also had three assists, tying Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper for No. 7 on the all-time assist list at Tennessee.
The Lady Vols coasted to the win in the fourth, ending the game on a 17-1 run. They head to Seattle to face No. 1 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
