The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team will compete against LSU this weekend. The Lady Vols will look to continue their success as they are currently 7-1 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC. LSU hopes to reach the .500 mark for the season. The Tigers are 4-5 during the 2020-21 campaign and 2-1 in conference play.
Tennessee is coming off of an 88-73 victory over No. 13 Arkansas. Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell both scored 26 in their match against the Razorbacks. Davis finished with 11 rebounds, which helped capture her 33rd double-double in her career.
"I think they're both very dynamic,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “What makes them hard to guard is that a lot of people don't have enough big, athletic defenders to guard both of them. If they do, then a lot of times you have Jordan Horston as well. I think that initially helps them. They both play really aggressively. It looks different, but they play aggressively, and that's really good. You've got to account for both of them. They can shoot. They do a nice job in the paint. I think their styles are coming at you very differently, but because of their aggressiveness and their explosiveness, guarding both of them when they're playing like this is really hard."
The Lady Vols saw contributions from their bench, too. Senior big Kasiyahna Kushkituah finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Jordan Walker made an impact on every aspect of the game. She tallied seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
Despite the big numbers, Tennessee handed Arkansas one of its worst offensive performances of the season. The Razorbacks average 88.9 points per game, however, their 73-point total was their second-lowest of the season. Arkansas shot just 31.9% from the field, marking the seventh time this season that Tennessee has held its opponent to 32% shooting or lower.
LSU just saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 67-59 on Thursday.
Khayla Pointer was the focal point for LSU. She scored a season-high 25 points while recording five assists and three steals. Faustine Aifuwa finished the game with a double-double. The center tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.
LSU lost many key battles throughout the game. The Tigers committed 25 turnovers to Alabama’s 10. They were also out-rebounded and out-scored in the paint, 44-27, and 32-26, respectively.
"What we're seeing is our inability to score, so when you look at missing over 20 shots in the first half, they're going to probably get half of those,” LSU head coach Nikki Fargas said. “We're getting more field goal attempts, and we're not scoring it. When we're looking at that stat, every time we're plus 10, plus 11 in field goal attempts and we're not scoring at a high enough percentage, then our opponent is out-rebounding us a minimum of plus 10. Our offensive execution, our inability to rebound the basketball from multiple positions offensively, and giving ourselves more offensive rebounds. If we're going to miss 35 shots, we can't just come up with seven rebounds on the offensive end.”
Tennessee and LSU will meet for the 68th time, with the Lady Vols leading 51-16 in the series. Tennessee has won 14 of the last 19 matchups but has lost the last three in Baton Rouge.
Tip-off is at 2:02 p.m. on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.