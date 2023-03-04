GREENVILLE, S.C. – Tennessee couldn’t defeat LSU in Baton Rouge earlier this season, but the Lady Vols have a chance to get revenge on Saturday.
The Lady Vols (22-10) defeated Kentucky (12-19) on Friday to advance to their third straight semifinal appearance. They draw the No. 2 seed LSU for their matchup.
Angel Reese has been the hot name for LSU, dropping double-doubles night in and night out. In the SEC tournament though, LSU’s guards took over on Friday.
The Tiger’s guards combined for 49 points in their win over Georgia.
“They shot the heck out of the ball today,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said of LSU. “We’ve got to be out on the perimeter, but you just don’t want to have one-on-one opportunities in the paint as well. You want to find some help there.”
In their first meeting, Harper threw several different matchups at Reese to try and slow her down. While they held her below her season average, she still finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“They have an inside presence,” Harper said. “They are really good on the offensive boards and you've got, you know, a dynamic superstar, probably a couple of them, really, that are just playmaking right now.”
The Lady Vols have continued to utilize its depth in the post, rotating out Karoline Stirplin, Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin for much of the season.
Each player brings something different, whether it be defense, height or offensive ability.
“I’m really excited,” Striplin said. “The first matchup I did not perform as well as I could have. I think I fouled a lot in that game and didn’t play as much. Coming off the South Carolina game, and focusing on rebounding, I think that will be really vital.”
Rickea Jackson will be a vital piece for the Lady Vols against LSU, as she has been all season. When Tennessee faced off with the Tigers the first time, Jackson was held to 17 points.
Now, she comes into the game on a seven-game streak of scoring 20 or more points. In Tennessee’s first game in the SEC Tournament, she dropped 34 points on 10-for-15 shooting.
“Doing the little things, and boxing out,” Jackson said on the keys to beating LSU. “Not letting people get the hot hand. We treat every team the same, so it’s not new to us.
“We just have confidence within ourselves no matter who we play.”
LSU beat Georgia with the three-ball on Friday. Shooting beyond the arc has not been Tennessee’s specialty.
The Tigers shot 11-for-22 from three-point range against the Lady Bulldogs. If the Lady Vols want to have success, they have to limit LSU’s threes or shoot some of their own.
“We are who we are,” Harper said. “We are not one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams this year, so we want to do what we do well. Obviously, if we're going to take 3's, we want to shoot a good percentage of them.”
As Striplin said to her team after Friday’s win, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” That is something the Lady Vols will have to take into Saturday’s game.
