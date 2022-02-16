The No. 12 Lady Vols will hit the road Wednesday to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, looking to gain momentum before their biggest matchup of the year on Sunday against No. 1 South Carolina.
Head coach Kellie Harper isn’t overlooking the Alabama team that Tennessee beat in December to focus on the Gamecocks. Harper is ensuring her team keeps its normal routine heading into Thursday’s contest.
“I have so much preparation to do for Alabama that I don't have time to look ahead,” Harper said. “Hopefully, our team feels the same way. We try to stay pretty consistent with our routine and what we're talking about.”
“We're working on us (today), tomorrow we'll work on Alabama, and then hopefully that keeps them focused on the task at hand.”
In its last meeting with Alabama, Tennessee handled the Tide soundly, winning 62-44 at home. Harper is anticipating adjustments from Alabama and is hoping her team handles them with ease.
“I think anytime you're playing a team twice, you have to be better the second game,” Harper said. “Sometimes, it's a little bit difficult if you won because you want to have the same attack, you want to have the same game plan, but you have to understand they're going to change something.”
“So, we'll have to go in and try to be the best Tennessee team we can be, but also be prepared for any adjustments we that feel like they might make.”
Alabama is having an up and down season, having started off strong but now slipping towards the bottom of the SEC. Alabama is coming off a loss against Kentucky on Sunday.
Despite Alabama’s record, Harper is still emphasizing slowing down the Tide’s offense.
“One of the things we'll do is really focus in on our defense, our half-court defense,” Harper said. “And I think ball pressure is good, finding opportunities to help, but also understanding the better we can play one-on-one defense, the less people have to help, the less rotations that you have to work through, the easier it is to guard.”
The Lady Vols have looked more like themselves in their last two games after a rough patch. A big part of that was finding out what their rotation would be without Keyen Green.
Rae Burrell and Sara Puckett have been a big part of Tennessee’s rotation, coming off the bench and immediately offering offense.
“They give you a big pop. They give you a lot of power when they're coming off the bench,” Harper said. “That's been good for us. Those two are good enough, they could start. But where we need them and what's best for our team right, is how we're bringing them off the bench.”
What Harper is looking to do the most on Thursday is just get better. With four games remaining, Tennessee’s last chance to make adjustments before postseason is now.
"I think for us, obviously, the consistency defensively is always going to be important,” Harper said. “And then, obviously, our offensive execution is something we said we're going to work on all year long, and so that is … we're never going to check that box.”
“We can always find ways to be better, so that's efficiency, turnovers, taking great shots, shooting percentage, all of that.”