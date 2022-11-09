The Lady Vols are returning six players from the last season’s team – a season Tennessee began 18-5 but finished 5-6.
Of the six returners, the Lady Vols bring back four starters, including seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key.
Experience is crucial in the SEC. Tennessee also picked up senior guard Rickea Jackson in the transfer portal. Jackson was a starter at Mississippi State, leading the SEC in scoring before entering the portal in January.
“We’re stacked this year. I’m excited,” Key said. “Just having players who have been there before and they know what it looks like to play the hard teams and finish out the tough games.”
Key, a 6-foot-6 post, has taken a leadership role this season. The three-year starter has been an anchor for Tennessee in the paint.
“Just being more vocal,” Key said on how she’s grown into a leadership role. “The post group this year has been a lot of fun. We love being around each other, we make each other better. In practice, we go at each other for the betterment of each other.”
With a group of veterans like Tennessee has, it may be hard for some to follow instead of lead. Head coach Kellie Harper has made sure this wouldn’t be an issue.
Harper has made off-court leadership a priority this season. Along with her staff, Harper has been teaching the team to not only lead but to follow as well.
“There’s a 360 aspect to that leadership point,” redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez said. “We have some players that on the court are super important and leading on the court with the stats part … Then we have other people who have stepped up in leading off the court, in leading on how we behave, in leading on keeping other people accountable, or even leading in the following aspect — like assuming their roles.”
The Lady Vols have adopted a leadership-by-committee structure — not relying on one or two athletes to be the sole voice of the team.
Tennessee’s returners don’t just have experience in SEC basketball, but in overcoming adversity as well. Last season saw unprecedented challenges for the Lady Vols.
Both Suárez and Horston — two of Tennessee’s top scorers — went down with season-ending injuries last season. Despite their injuries, Tennessee managed to claw themselves to a Sweet 16 appearance.
“Just having that knowledge, going through those trials, and just figuring things out in this college atmosphere is needed for great teams,” Horston said. “Last year, we experienced a lot, we grew a lot. I feel like it’s pushing us in the right direction for what we want to achieve.”
Horston was the Lady Vols’ leading scorer a season ago, averaging 16.2 points per game. With Horston’s expected role on offense, she’s grown into a leadership role for Tennessee.
Partially thanks to her being sidelined late last season, Horston has found her voice. The guard was very vocal from tip-off to the final buzzer in Tennessee’s exhibition match with Carson Newman.
“Being away from the game has taught me to be more of a vocal leader as well because I still had a voice whether I was playing or not,” Horston said. “I was still talking to my teammates, saying what I saw on the court.”
With four years under their belt, Horston and the rest of the Lady Vols veteran group are prepared no matter what comes their way in the 2022-23 campaign.
“It’s adversity, you never know what’s going to be thrown at you,” Horston said. “Like even in a game, you never know what’s going to happen, but you can only control what you can control. That’s what we really have to focus on.”
