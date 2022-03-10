Tennessee’s freshman point guard Brooklynn Miles was charged with underaged driving while impaired after officers found her passed out behind the wheel of a running car on Feb. 21 after Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina.
Miles, 18, faces one misdemeanor count of underage driving while impaired.
Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. when Miles had passed out behind the wheel and crashed into the side of Aspen Heights apartment building near the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Volunteer Boulevard.
Miles remained unresponsive through the crash and through several knocks on the windows. Officers broke through the rear window to remove Miles from the car and reported the driver showed visible signs of intoxication.
Miles did not play in Tennessee game against Mississippi State due to disciplinary reasons, but appeared in the Lady Vols final regular season game against LSU as well as the SEC Tournament.
Miles is set to appear in court on April 29.