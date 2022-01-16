No. 5 Tennessee had no trouble against No. 19 Kentucky Sunday, defeating the Wildcats 84-58.
Leading the way for Tennessee was Rae Burrell, who had a big second quarter that put the Lady Vols up big against the Wildcats. Tennessee outscored Kentucky 27-10 in the second quarter, giving the Lady Vols an 11-point lead heading into halftime.
“I thought defensively holding them to 10 was big,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We played with better energy in the second quarter, we made shots, we got to the boards, we got second shots, things were just clicking for us on both ends of the court.”
It has been a long season for Burrell. The senior guard who went down with a knee injury in Tennessee’s first game of the season. Burrell missed almost two full months of basketball and returned to the lineup in January.
“It’s a process,” Burrell said. “Each game I’m getting better and better with just feeling the game and seeing what I’ve got.”
It took Burrell a few games to get warmed up, playing limited minutes, but she appeared to be back to her normal self on Sunday afternoon.
“I thought she came in and gave us a big boost on the offensive end and knocked down some shots,” Harper said. “When you have a lot of different people that can score, it just puts a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. She’s exactly where we need her to be right now and she’s an instant threat when she steps out on to the court.”
Burrell put up 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench on the way to Tennessee’s victory Sunday. Burrell also was 3-for-3 from deep on the day.
Also stepping up on Sunday was Keyen Green, who posted 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 22 minutes off the bench.
Green stepped up after center Tamari Key went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
“We are very fortunate that when Tamari does go to the bench, whether it’s due to rest, rotations, fouls or an injury, we’ve got a player that we can put in and she can be a go to player as well,” Harper said. “That’s what we’ve had with Keyen all season long.”
Despite not having its usual defensive presence in Key, Tennessee limited Kentucky to 43% from the field and 22% from three.
“I instantly was like, ‘We need to step it up,’ because that’s a big loss for us,” Burrell said. “Keyen really stepped up and she knew what to do.”
Tennessee had one of its best shooting performances of the season, shooting 43% from the field and an exceptional 50% from three. Tennessee also hit 10-of-12 free throws, a huge improvement from games early this season.
With the win Sunday, Tennessee is off to its best start since the 2007-08 season, when the Lady Vols finished 36-2 en route to a National Championship under Pat Summitt.
“It’s already been such a special season for us but obviously we’re not satisfied,” Burrell said. “We really are having fun out there. I feel like having fun comes with winning as a team when everyone’s doing what they need to do.”
The Lady Vols are clicking on the court and they credit much of their success to their coach’s guidance.
“It’s easy to follow her because she explains where we’re going,” Green said. “It’s hard to follow somebody blindly but she tells us exactly why we do things to get the result that we want, so it’s easy to just buy into it.”