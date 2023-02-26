LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tennessee capped off its regular season with a win on Sunday as the Lady Vols took down Kentucky 83-63.
The Lady Vols finish the regular season 21-10 (13-3 SEC) with the win over Kentucky (10-18, 2-14 SEC) and sit as the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament. It’s the most SEC wins for Tennessee since the 2014-15 season.
Tennessee had no problems scoring on the Wildcats, bouncing back from a rough offensive outing on Thursday. The Lady Vols shot 58% from the field, their best in SEC play.
“I thought we set the tone early,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper. “We had a nice pace, and did a good job getting the ball to the paint. I think that was important.”
The Lady Vols are at their best when they’re passing effectively. Against Kentucky, they finished with 26 assists on 36 made baskets.
Jordan Horston moved up to No. 9 on Tennessee’s career assist list with her six dimes on Sunday.
Tennessee has consistently played its best when assist numbers are high.
“Whenever we can have high assist numbers, I think it’s good for our team and for our offense,” Jordan Walker said. “I think that continuing to be unselfish, giving to others is a thing that coach has to emphasize for us the whole game.”
While Horston continued to climb up career lists on Sunday, she was relatively quiet in the scoring column. She finished with five points, four boards and four steals on top of her six assists.
“Jordy contributes in any way possible on the court,” Rickea Jackson said. “She’s not just a one-dimension player, so that’s just expected of her. It’s great playing with a player, if they’re having an off-night, they can contribute in other ways.”
Jackson led the way for Tennessee with her sixth-straight 20-point performance. She finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, shooting 10-for-16 from the field.
With her 14th 20-point game of the year, Jackson moves to ninth on the all-time list for most 20-point games as a Lady Vol.
“Just keeping confidence in myself,” Jackson said. “My teammates helped me along the way. I just feel like we’ve been very efficient and getting me the ball in my spots and things like that.”
While Jackson led the way for most of the day, Karoline Striplin got it started for Tennessee. The sophomore forward ripped off a 7-0 run for Tennessee, hitting a pair of twos and a three to force an early Kentucky timeout.
Striplin finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
“She works so hard, she puts in a lot of extra time and it’s paying off,” Harper said. “I’m so happy for her because she’s a great teammate.”
Jackson dropped seven in the second quarter as Tennesse outscored the Wildcats 20-13.
Tennessee shot 58.8% in the first half, scoring over half its points in the paint.
“We talked about getting the ball to the paint,” Harper said. “You have 50 points in the plaint, that’s a pretty good night for you.”
The Lady Vols came out of halftime and continued their offensive dominance, ripping off a 6-0 run. They were able to coast to the end from there.
Coming off a tough loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, it was important for the Lady Vols to bounce back against Kentucky.
“I thought their focus was good,” Harper said. “They came out and set the tone early, and we really were trying to focus in on how they needed to play.”
Sunday was a good confidence booster ahead of the Lady Vols’ most important stretch of the year.
“I’m just proud of our team,” Harper said. “Obviously, there are some corrections that we’ll make, but I’m proud of the bounce back.”
