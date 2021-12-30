The No. 7 Lady Vols defeated Alabama 62-44 Thursday night to pick up their first SEC win of the season.
“I’m just really proud of this team and how we put it together and continue to fight through adversity and fight through big things like this,” guard Jordan Walker said.
The win came behind big performances from Walker and Tamari Key.
Walker led scoring with 16 points and also tacked on 6 assists and 6 boards. Walker was efficient on offense, shooting at a 54% clip.
“I was just being aggressive going to the rim, knowing if I miss, I have people that can help me rebound,” Walker said. “Really just playing hard and being aggressive, knowing that would lead to something good.”
The Lady Vols were without some major offensive production against the Crimson Tide – Jordan Horston was still absent from Tennessee’s lineup with illness. However, Walker was the spark Tennessee needed Thursday and head coach Kellie Harper gave 38 minutes in response.
Key posted another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while also picking up 5 blocks and 3 assists. Key had an efficient game shooting as well, going 4-6 from the field.
Tennessee came out of the gate strong and led big after the first quarter, but a rough second and third quarter allowed Alabama to get back into the game and even gain the lead in the third.
“I think in the third I kind of got in my head a little bit because I was being as efficient offensively,” Key said. “I knew coming back into the fourth that I needed to get stops and let the offense come to me.”
The Lady Vols started to turn things around in the third after a big three from Tess Darby sparked some energy in Tennessee’s offense.
“I thought that was probably the biggest bucket of the game,” Harper said. “We were able to get it out kind of in a mess inside and got it to Tess and knocked it down at the buzzer. I thought that was huge. It gave our team a lot of energy.”
The Lady Vols closed out the third quarter on a run and carried it into the fourth quarter, starting out the final 10 minutes of play on a 10-0 run.
“I thought that the group that was in the game at the end of the third quarter really settled us down,” Harper said. “I thought their poise and confidence allowed us to hang in there in the third.”
Walker was crucial to Tennessee’s fourth quarter run, scoring two back-to-back baskets to spark the run.
Walker credits the dominant fourth quarter to the team’s defense, which in turn led to offensive production.
“My main message was just get stops on defense,” Walker said. “I feel like it was that all night, just get stops on defense and it’ll take care of the rest because when we play defense that builds our momentum and we can do whatever.”
Walker and the rest of the Lady Vols will look to continue their success on Sunday on the road against Arkansas at 1 p.m. ET.