The Lady Vols defeated Florida in a thrilling 77-67 win in their first game in SEC play for the 2022-2023 season. Tennessee bounced back from a 25-point loss in the last matchup in the UT-UF series.
The Lady Vols had a tough start in the first quarter, handing over 10 turnovers along with 10 points off turnovers for the Gators. Although Tennessee finished the quarter with 12 rebounds versus six from Florida, more trouble arose when Jordan Horston entered foul trouble early in the second quarter.
Rickea Jackson subbed in for the Lady Vols and had a spectacular performance, boasting a Tennessee career-high 28 points. Jackson edged a double-double, hauling in three offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds. Not only was Jackson nearly perfect from the field (10-13), but she was solid from the charity stripe, shooting 8-9.
The Lady Vols came out of halftime hot, leading the way with the first seven points of the half. Tennessee’s most impressive feat was coming out with a win after handing out 23 turnovers to Florida who turned out 27 points off the turn.
One stat the Lady Vols never seem to get sick of dominating is rebounds. Tennessee out-smarted and outsized Florida with 45 rebounds compared to 27 from the Gators. The Lady Vols allowed just eight second-chance points while pulling in 14 offensive rebounds for 16 second-chance points. Aside from Jackson’s nine rebounds for the Lady Vols, Jasmine Franklin and Jordan Horston pulled in seven rebounds each, out-rebounding every player on the Gators’ roster.
Horston had revenge to dish in Gainesville after scoring just five points and going 2-9 in Tennessee’s last machup against Florida. The Gators contained Horston to just three points (1-2) in the first half, but came out with vengeance in the second half, scoring 12 points (5-9). Horston scored double-digits for her 13th game in the regular season, putting up 15 points paired with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Jasmine Powell came into the Tennessee-Florida matchup with something to prove as she was held scoreless for the first time in her four-year career last week against Wofford. Powell commanded the Lady Vols offense, scoring six points alongside two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Powell seems to have hit a bit of a rough patch, only shooting 2-8 from the field, going 0-3 from the three, and handing out three turnovers, tying Jackson for the second-highest on the team.
Winning five of their last six games, Tennessee heads into their first game of 2023 with a matchup against Alabama at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.