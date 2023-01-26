On the national stage and in a packed Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) fell to No. 5 UConn (18-2, 11-0) 84-67 on Thursday night. Kellie Harper has yet to beat the Huskies as the Lady Vols’ head coach.
The rivalry matchup had an official attendance of 13,804, the largest crowd since 2015.
“It was a great environment to play basketball in,” Harper said. “Love the fans coming out, being loud. It was fun to be a part of.”
Jordan Horston, who missed Sunday’s contest with illness, led Tennessee with 27 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes on the floor. Horston was all over the floor on Thursday night, a bright spot in an otherwise rough game for Tennessee.
“I got to get it done,” Horston said postgame. “I do whatever it takes to try to figure out how we pull this one out. Whatever the team needed, I was going to do it. They needed me to guard Alaliyah, big girl, No. 14, I would do it and I would do it the best I could.”
Despite flirting with foul trouble most of the night, Rickea Jackson wasn’t far behind Horston. She finished 13 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
UConn shot 56% from the field on Thursday, and many of the Huskies’ shots came on open looks.
While the Lady Vols’ defense shined in the second quarter, there wasn’t a lot of slowing down for the Huskies.
“It’s the details of what we’re already doing,” Harper said. “That’s all the time. It’s every single possession over and over.”
UConn couldn’t miss in the first quarter. Open looks and Tennessee's miscommunication on the defensive end helped the Huskies’ offensive efforts. UConn shot 71.4% from the field in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Vols 33-17.
“They were two steps ahead of us,” Horston said. “We just had to settle in… Maybe it was just the atmosphere.”
Tennessee tightened up defensively in the second quarter, holding UConn to 27.3% from the field. The Lady Vols cut into the lead, outscoring UConn 19-7.
“We were getting stops and creating momentum and creating momentum,” Horston said. “Doing the little things and the gritty things, it was giving us momentum.”
The Lady Vols went into the locker room down 40-36 but with all the momentum in their favor.
Neither side was pleased with the officiating on Thursday night. Auriemma aired his frustrations during a halftime interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. During the third quarter, 15 fouls were called with 10 going against Tennessee.
Despite UConn not hitting any field goals in the final 2:58 of the third quarter, the Lady Vols could not cut into the Huskies' lead. Jackson committed her fourth foul during the third as well, sending her to the bench.
Tennessee was outscored 28-19 in the third and wouldn’t recover. The Vols only scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Not much went in Tennessee’s favor on Thursday, but the Lady Vols’ conference goals still remain intact. Harper has wanted her team to face adversity with this schedule.
The adversity continues on Monday with a trip to LSU.
“They’ve been great all year in terms of handling adversity,” Harper said. “I think they’ll be motivated (at LSU). I’d be disappointed if they’re not. They’ve been competitive and they want to get better.”
