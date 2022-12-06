The University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers dominated the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mocs 69 to 39 Tuesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. Eleven players off the Lady Vols roster scored points for UT, boasting an incredible team win.
“Great teams don’t become great without adversity,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Our players have to understand that this is a moment that can define who they are. It’s not always easy, but we can figure it out in tough times.”
Here are three key takeaways from the Lady Vols big win at home.
The Lady Vols Continue to Show Strength and Perseverance Up and Down Their Roster
After Rickea Jackson had been ruled out indefinitely Sunday night, more devastating news struck the Lady Vols Tuesday, as Tamari Key was absent from warmups due to medical reasons.
New faces stepped in and stepped up. Karoline Striplin has not been a prominent face this season, but she made her presence known with her first career start Tuesday night. Striplin was explosive on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for UT, posting seven points, three rebounds, one block, and one steal.
“We always say, ‘You never know when your name is going to get called. You never know when we are going to need you. You have to stay ready,’” Harper said. “She has been our hardest worker. She has been the player that gets in the gym more than anyone. When her number got called, she was ready. I’m really proud of her for that.”
Jillian Hollingshead missed Sunday’s matchup against Virginia Tech, sitting out on concussion protocol. Without Key, the Lady Vols were in need of a ‘big woman’ in the paint, and Hollingshead filled the role perfectly. Hollingshead shot for nine points, with five rebounds, and two blocks.
Jordan Horston has remained a constant for the Lady Vols offense, leading the Lady Vols in scoring, posting 14 points, with two rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Tuesday marked the sixth consecutive game Horston scored double digit points. Horston was 2-2 from the three-point line.
“When she’s knocking down three’s, you’re gonna have to come out on her,” Harper said. “She’s really hard to handle if you have to guard her behind the three, in the paint, off the dribble, on the boards, she’s a threat in every area right now.”
The Lady Vols posted 31 total points from the bench.
Tennessee’s Height and Speed Contributed to a Lockdown Defense
The Lady Vols out played the Mocs in every category Tuesday, out rebounding UTC 38 to 27, shooting 46.6 percent to 30.4 percent from the field. UT was quick in transition, and had aggressive box outs from start to finish.
UT’s height posted a significant advantage on defense, allowing just 14 points in the paint and posting eight blocks at the board.
“They’re big,” UTC head coach Shawn Poppie said. “We didn’t execute as well, their size had a lot to do with that… You have to think one step ahead. If you didn’t think one step ahead tonight, they’re putting the ball into the bleachers.”
In the first quarter, UT went on a 13-2 run and held UTC in a 5:20 scoring drought. In the second quarter, UTC paired their seven points in the second quarter with seven turnovers. The Lady Vols forced 21 total Mocs turnovers.
Sara Puckett led the way for this Lady Vols defense, applying substantial pressure and turning out two blocks and one steal. Puckett also compiled eight points, four assists, and one offensive rebound for UT’s offense.
“We’ve been stressing this whole week in our practice out defense.” Puckett said. “Just going off my defense to my offense, and letting the game come to me, I was not going to force anything. To be able to go out there and get some steals, which is not typically my thing, it was just a big confidence booster.”
The Lady Vols Capitalized Every Possession
Harper had expressed her desire to see her team get aggressive and score on every gifted opportunity in Sunday’s post-game press conference. The Lady Vols listened and executed. UT turned 21 opponent turnovers into 19 points. The Lady Vols also converted 11 offensive rebounds into 13 second chance points.
11 of the 12 players on the Lady Vols roster scored points for UT, excluding Edie Darby, who was active for 5 minutes of play.
“It was good for our team to have a lot of people come out and be productive,” Harper said. “To make plays and share the basketball, it’s great for their confidence, but also team morale. It keeps them working hard, but also having great confidence in their teammates aswell.”
The Lady Vols were efficient on every offensive possession, shooting 27-58 (46.6%) from the field, 6-17 (35.3%) beyond the arch, and 9-13 (69.2%) from the free point line.
The Lady Vols look to continue their hot streak Sunday as they host the Wright State Raiders in Thompson-Boling at 2 p.m.
“We were just tired of losing.” Puckett said. “We found out why we were, and that’s what we focused on… If we continue to work on the things we’ve been working for, we’re going to be good. We are going to be fine.”
