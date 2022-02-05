The No. 7 Lady Vols (19-3, 8-2) head north to take on No. 10 Connecticut (14-4) Sunday, looking for a big win following an upset against Florida on Thursday.
Tennessee has had an up and down week, winning in overtime on Monday against Arkansas and then dropping Thursday’s road game against the Gators. The Lady Vols were also upset last week against Auburn.
Despite some recent struggles, head coach Kellie Harper is focused on the bigger picture.
“I think we have to continue to keep things in perspective,” Harper said. “I think there is a lot of basketball left to be played, and that's where we have to go. There are a lot of things we still have to do to be better. We can do that. And there are a lot of things we can do well when we step out onto the court.”
Harper is keying in on ensuring her team that a few losses don’t make or break the season, and a confident mindset is key in success down the road.
“I think, honestly, the mindset is probably the most important thing we can work on coming out of our game at Florida and going into, not just the Connecticut game, but the rest of our season,” Harper said. “We have to have a champion mindset – a confident mindset – and you don't just get that. You have to really work at that, and I think that's where we need to get our players to in the next few days.”
Both of Tennessee’s upsets have come on the road and Harper is looking to identify things the team can do differently to ensure the poise is there in big road games.
“You try to figure out what can you adjust, what can you do differently, what are some things that maybe will help the team,” Harper said. “I'm talking time of shootaround, what meal you're going to have the night before the game. There are a lot of little things you are looking at tweaking as well as the big things after every loss, especially.”
Not maintaining poise on the road has led to sloppy mistakes on the court, like turnovers, which were detrimental to Tennessee against Florida.
“We've had turnovers throughout the season,” Harper said. “We've had 18 before, but the way we turned them over was detrimental to our team. We gave up five wide-open layups off of turnovers. You cannot do that, so that was really disappointing.”
The Lady Vols and Huskies tip off at 12 p.m. EST Sunday at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
One part of keeping a championship mindset is not backing down to tough competition like UConn, who the Lady Vols rescheduled for two more season after losing to the Huskies in 2020.
“I felt like it was good for our team, having those big games can really help us,” Harper said. “Our goal is to be the best we can be, to get back to winning championships. To win championships, you have to play really good teams, in tough environments, and you have to fight through adversity. It's great practice for that.”