The Lady Vols remain undefeated after a 68-58 win over Kansas in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
Tennessee’s fifth game of the season came behind a lackluster offensive performance from both teams. Tennessee shot 33% from the field and 22% from three, while Kansas shot 30% from the field and 30% from deep.
Tennessee once again had a rough showing from the stripe. The Lady Vols made just 12-of-22 shots from the free throw line.
Tennessee was able to hold the Cowboys to 1-of-7 from three in the fourth quarter.
“I think it’s just defensive focus,” Keyen Green said. “Knowing who the shooters are, where the shooters are.”
Friday’s contest was the first time in three games that the Lady Vols didn’t play the catch-up game. Tennessee was firmly in the driver’s seat through most of the game, but had to fight to keep the Jayhawks away late.
Green came up big for Tennessee down the stretch, scoring 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting to give the Lady Vols the edge they needed to escape the game.
Kansas came within five points late in the fourth, but Green had a big layup to stop the Jayhawks run.
“It’s one possession at a time,” Green said. “One stop, one score.”
Green finished the game with 11 points.
Tess Darby also found her rhythm after some shaky performances to start out the season. Darby had 11 points and was 3-of-6 from three.
“Tess can hit it. I’m just so excited for her,” Green said. “This season is a breakout season from her. She can be a game changer.”
Jordan Horston had 14 points on a shooting night to forget, also adding 11 rebounds. Jordan Walker added 10 points.
After putting up big minutes recently, center Tamari Key was limited to 24 minutes after picking up 4 fouls. Key had 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting.
Alexus Dye was quiet in Friday’s win, scoring just 2 points on a lackluster 2-for-13 shooting. Dye also had 9 boards.
Friday’s game was an opportunity for new players to step up, as Tennessee’s starters had slower nights. The Lady Vols bench had 21 points on the night.
“I think depth is one of our greatest advantages we have this year,” Green said. “I don’t think that’s anything new, but I think that will continue to help us.”
Tennessee now has to quickly shift gears to get ready for Oklahoma State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST to close out its run in Las Vegas.
Oklahoma State has had a rocky start to the season, winning three of its first five games. The Cowboys lost their first game of the South Point shootout to Green Bay, 57-54.
Though Tennessee is favored to win, the Lady Vols understand that any game is up for grabs, no matter the ranking or record.
“I just feel like this season, if you don’t come out ready, you’re going to lose,” Green said.