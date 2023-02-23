Scoring droughts plagued Tennessee as it fell to No. 1 South Carolina 73-60 on Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols’ defense kept them in the game against the Gamecocks, but the offense stalled after the first quarter.
Rickea Jackson led Tennessee on Thursday. She finished with 21 points on 6-for-14 from the field.
Jordan Horston quietly had a double-double against the Gamecocks with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The first quarter went about as well as it could have for the Lady Vols. Holding the Gamecocks to just 25% from the field, Tennessee rattled off a 13-2 run over the final five minutes of the quarter.
Jackson and Horston combined for 13 of Tennessee’s 19 in the first quarter.
Tennessee’s offensive momentum did not carry over into the second quarter. The Lady Vols didn’t score for over six minutes in the second half until Karoline Striplin sent home a three going into halftime.
The Gamecocks went on a 17-3 run in the second quarter, giving them the lead going into halftime.
The third quarter saw Tennessee’s offensive woes continue. The Lady Vols were outscored 26-12 in the third and didn’t get any points in the final three minutes.
After Tennessee’s largest lead of the game, the Gamecocks outscored the Lady Vols 43-15.
The fourth quarter saw a sudden breath of life for Tennessee on the offensive end. After Karoline Striplin hit a three, the Lady Vols were back rolling.
Another scoring drought was the final nail in Tennessee’s coffin, ending the Lady Vols’ upset bid.
