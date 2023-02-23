The Tennessee Lady Volunteers fought their hardest to take down the No.1, undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, but ultimately fell short in a heartbreaking 73-60 loss Thursday night. The Lady Vols showed many glimmers of hope, but fell just short across the board.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from Tennessee’s dissapointing loss.
Dry spells suffocated the Lady Vols
Tennessee came out with a fire under its belt in the first quarter and outperformed South Carolina from the floor. The Lady Vols were hot from the floor, shooting 53.3 percent from the field (8-15) and 75% (3-4) from the free throw line. South Carolina was ice cold, shooting a mere 25% (5-20) from the field and 0% (0-4) from beyond the arc.
Tennessee seemed to be controlling their own destiny, forcing four South Carolina turnovers quickly and breaking off to a 13-2 run. The Gamecocks could not find a single spark, shooting 1 of 12 on a 4:44 scoring drought. The Lady Vols were electric.
The script quickly flipped in the second quarter. After a fired up first quarter performance, Tennessee came on to the court and panicked. Jasmine Powell fouled South Carolina and handed away a score and one. After bringing the ball across half court, Rickea Jackson caught a pass and was forced out of bounds, giving the Gamecocks the ball right back to put up another quick two.
Then things got ugly. Tennessee hit a dead end, starting on a 1 of 10 3:24 drought that quickly turned into a South Carolina 15-0 run and scoreless 6:27 for UT. Karoline Striplin broke the silence with a Lady Vol three to end the half, but the Lady Vols dropped to 18.8% (3-16) from the field in the second.
The third quarter proved to be no easier for the Lady Vols from the field. Nothing seemed to be going Tennessee’s way. UT’s offense had good looks and steady ball movement, but could not get any shots to fall. Tennessee quickly hit a 2:04 scoring drought and answered with a 9-0 run for South Carolina. The Lady Vols closed the quarter with a 2:51 scoring drought paired with a disappointing 21.4% (3-14) from the field.
The Lady Vols caught a break early in the fourth quarter, cutting away a 14 point Carolina lead to just 8. Karoline Striplin drilled two back-to-back threes alongside a fired up Rickea Jackson who was sinking layups left and right. Then the Lady Vols’ got sucked right back into the pits of South Carolina’s defense and fell right into another 2:28 scoring drought.
“[Coach Harper] said in the time out before we went to the fourth, ‘This is the time to define who we are as a team’,” Striplin said. “Even though it’s late in the season, we’re going against the No. 1 team and I feel like we gave it all for our teammates. Knowing this is our last game on the floor with our seniors, it was just a statement we were making, ‘ we can play in there, we just got to lock in’.”
Tennessee was outsized, outworked, and outrebounded
After towering over opponents all season, the Lady Vols finally found their match. 6-foot-5 forward Ailyah Boston and 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso gave 6-foot-2 Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson a real challenge on the boards.
South Carolina has been unbreakable thus far, but Tennessee’s only hope was to go in and limit the Gamecocks offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Lady Vols held their own in the first and fourth quarters, going in 10-12 and 8-8 from the boards. Quarters two and three were crucial in the Lady Vols’ downfall, as they were outrebounded 18-10 and 10-6 respectively.
“We need to be relentless,” Jackson said. “There were times I let people box me out, just little things like that. Chasing down the ball and being a ball hog. They were a very tall and lengthy team, but we got to go in there and play like no one can box us out.”
Tennessee might have held their own pulling in rebounds, but when it came down to capitalizing on them, South Carolina excelled. The Gamecocks pulled in 20 offensive rebounds for 18 second chance points while holding the Lady Vols to 11 offensive boards for just six second chance points.
“We just want to build off of this game,” Jackson said. “We have another level to us and we showed that tonight. We have to cut down and capitalize on the little things. We had some great defensive stops, but we didn’t come down and capitalize on that, they did. That was the difference in tonight’s loss.”
The Lady Vols put up an incredible 34 points in the paint, but were outshined yet again by 38 paint points by the Gamecocks.
Jordan Horston accounted for much of Tennessee’s board play, posting a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and three blocks. Rickea Jackson and Jillian Hollingshead totaled another nine rebounds for the Lady Vols, pulling in five and four boards respectively.
The Lady Vols capitalized on everything they could control
Despite being outplayed by South Carolina on the boards and the field, Tennessee had another incredible performance from the charity line. The Lady Vols swished 12-15 (80%) of their free throws, taking advantage of every foul shot the Gamecocks would give. Jackson led the charge for Tennessee, making 9-11 shots from the line. Horston posted two perfect shots from the free-throw line as well.
Not only did Jackson lead Tennessee from the free-throw line, but she led both teams in scoring. Jackson was tearing through South Carolina’s defense, scoring layup after layup. Whether traditional or reverse, Jackson’s swift movements posted a real threat in the paint.
Jackson finished the night with a game-high 21 points paired with five rebounds, and a solo block and steal.
“Having that fire after a loss is always something we look forward to,” Jackson said. “I’m proud of this team. There were so many times where we could’ve just given up. We could’ve come in scared, but we didn’t. I’m proud of our fight at the end of the day. We are going to do great things.”
Tennessee did lead for the first 13:20 of play, but the little mistakes prevented a win for UT.
“It’s just basketball,” Harper said. “It’s the life we live, we want to hurt, learn from it, and move on. They don’t punch pause and let you figure things out then press play again when you’re ready. You got to go.”
Tennessee will finish their regular season with a final game on the road at Kentucky Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.