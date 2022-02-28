The Lady Vols once again dropped in this week’s AP Poll, falling from No. 16 to No. 18 after splitting their final two regular season games.
Tennessee won big over Mississippi State 86-64, on Thursday but dropped its final game of the season to No. 6 LSU 57-54, failing to complete the comeback.
Despite a split week from the Lady Vols, they made headway in the right direction, figuring out the offense without Jordan Horston — who is still out with injury — a little bit more in their final week of play.
Heading into the SEC Tournament, the Lady Vols sit at No. 3 in the SEC standings. Sitting atop the SEC standings is No. 1 South Carolina, which finished the regular season 27-1 and 15-1 in conference play. The Gamecocks only loss came in a fluke upset to Missouri in December.
LSU finished No. 2 in SEC standings after a wildly hot end to the regular season. The Tigers finished the regular season 25-4 and 13-3 in conference play.
The SEC Tournament Bracket is set and games will begin Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena.
The top four teams — South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss — all get double byes in the tournament and will play for the first time on Friday.
Tennessee will play the winner of Georgia and either Auburn or Alabama Friday night.