A season ago, center Tamari Key watched Keyen Green suffer a season-ending knee injury. She was a natural leader and continued her leadership from the bench.
Green laid the blueprint for Key to follow.
Key missed her first game as a Lady Vol last Tuesday for undisclosed reasons. We now know she was diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs. Thankfully, she is expected to recover fully, but she will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.
Key saw Green’s leadership last year and is now growing into the same role.
“She has a well-respected voice with the team, and even earlier today, I saw her pull Jillian (Hollingshead) aside and tell her something small,” head coach Kellie Harper said “Those moments, those little nuggets she's sharing are so valuable, and it gives her teammates confidence. So, I'm glad to get her back. There's a calming reassurance when she's around, and that's good for her teammates and for her."
On the court, Key obviously leaves a big hole for the Lady Vols. The 6-foot-6 center has anchored the Tennessee defense for four years. She has started 93 of 99 games as a Lady Vol.
Before her diagnosis, Key had her best game of the year. She put up 11 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks against one of the best centers in the country while playing through symptoms.
She averaged 19 minutes, 8.4 points, and 4.2 points this season. The biggest hole Key leaves is on defense. A season ago, the then-junior center broke the single-season record for blocks with 119. She holds the career record at 295.
“I know we didn't play with her in our last game, but this is the first time she has been here not in a uniform, and I think we had to all kind of process that as well,” Harper said. “Even just as we sat down on the bench, she sat down right there as well, and that was hard to see.”
The Lady Vols will figure out Key’s absence on the court. With a roster of 16, Harper will find someone to step up.
Off the court, dealing with Key’s absence is tough for the Lady Vols. On Sunday, Harper and her staff wore shirts with Key on them, thanks to the new name, image, and likeness rules.
“It was just our show of support for her and what she is going through,” Harper said, “It is still early, still fresh, especially for her at this point. We knew tonight was hard. It was her first miss, and we want to make sure she knows she is supported through this as well."
The coaching staff’s apparel on Sunday wasn’t the first time they have come out to support Key. Earlier in the season, Key was receiving unwarranted criticism due to her slow start to the season.
Despite her previous years of rebuilding Tennessee back to a national powerhouse alongside Harper, she was judged based on her physical appearance.
Key took to Instagram then to respond to the harsh judgment. She received a ton of support from players, coaches, and fans all across America.
Harper holds her athletes' mental health at the forefront.
“I think that we are constantly monitoring all of our players in that space and making sure our players' mental health is taken care of, and they have resources available to them, and that is all of them,” Harper said. “Some players have injuries, but some have to process teammates' injuries. It is not easy.”
The season-ending diagnosis isn’t just tough for Key, but her teammates as well. With a group as close to one another as this team, losing a teammate will be tough.
As the Lady Vols move forward, they’re dedicating this season to Key.
"You know, it's really tough. It's hard to take in, just knowing somebody is not going to be able to be out there with us that had such a big impact,” guard Sara Puckett said. “She still has a big role on the team, and she's going to be a big voice for us, and I think that's really good for us. It's just something we need, a consistent voice there. But we're pretty good, we're doing okay now. We let it soak in, and then we're going to bounce back. You know, we're playing for her now, too."
