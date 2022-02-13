No. 13 Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 66-52 Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep of the Commodores on the season.
“It's always a good feeling when we get a win,” Jordan Horston said. “I’m really proud of everybody. We had a great bounce back win in our last game and the momentum is still moving the right way.”
The win came behind big performances from the duo of Horston and Rae Burrell. Horston led the way offensively with 16 points, 13 boards and 7 assists. Horston was an efficient 5-for-9 from the field.
“I just let the game come to me,” Horston said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, that's what I’m going to do.”
Burrell was right behind her with 15 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Burrell’s performance seemed to be another step in the right direction, as she has still been looking to return to her normal self from injury.
Sara Puckett offered a spark off the bench, scoring 6 points in the second quarter to give the Lady Vols an edge heading into the half.
With Burrell still out of the starting lineup, head coach Kellie Harper has looked to her and Puckett for production off the bench.
“I think when you look at Rae, or even Sara, either one of those players, they’re going to make plays if they start, and they’re going to make plays if they come off the bench,” Harper said. “They’re fine either way. For what we’re doing and for rotations, it really helps us to be able to bring them off the bench.”
Tennessee shot 43% from the field and 26% from three. The Lady Vols hit 15 of their 20 free throws.
Vanderbilt had a lackluster shooting performance, going 31% from the field and 22% from deep.
Tamari Key still seems to be searching for some kind of answer for her recent struggles. The junior center had 7 turnovers Sunday and didn’t block any shots, a recent theme after leading the SEC in blocked shots just a few weeks ago.
Despite lower production, Harper still sees Key’s presence as vital.
“The production wasn’t there in terms of the scoring,” Harper said. “One thing I told her in the middle of the game, even if she wasn’t getting the ball, she’s attracting so much attention that it’s opening up so many other options for her teammates.”
The two teams were fairly even through the first two quarters of play, with the Lady Vols leading just 31-26 heading into the break.
Perhaps it was Horston’s off-balance, double-clutch jump shot to beat the second quarter buzzer that gave them momentum or something Harper told her team in the locker room, but the Lady Vols came out of halftime surging and broke free in the third quarter.
Tennessee gained a double-digit lead in the third quarter and didn’t look back, outscoring Vanderbilt 35-26 in the second half.
Tennessee has won its last two now after a tough stretch recently, and it will only look to stay hot with a difficult stretch coming up. The Lady Vols will see Alabama and No. 1 South Carolina in the next week, one of its biggest weeks of the season.
With the win, the Lady Vols improved to 21-4 on the season and 10-2 in conference play. The Lady Vols are in good position in the SEC standings and will have the chance to jump back into first place next week.
“We’re going into the nitty-gritty of the season,” Burrell said. “All that matters when you go down the line is little stuff that’s going to win you games.”