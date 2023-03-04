GREENVILLE, S.C. – Whatever happened during halftime of the SEC Tournament semifinal between Tennessee and LSU can only be described as magic.
Down by as much as 17 points in the first half, the Lady Vols clawed back to an 69-67 win over LSU to advance to their first SEC Championship game since 2015. The comeback ties for second as the largest in the tournament’s history.
The halftime speech that flipped the script was not as fiery as some in the past, just honesty.
“Halftime was not a rah-rah,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “It was not a yell-at-you speech. It was basically, okay, here is what we're going to have to do to get back in. We have to be tough.”
The Lady Vols were tough in the second half on Saturday. Resilience is something Harper has seen from her team all year.
Tennessee bounced back from shooting 30% in the first half to shoot 47% in the second half.
Rickea Jackson’s double-double led Tennessee. She finished with 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds.
“Just doing whatever my teammates need,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, we needed this win. We wanted this win.”
Jordan Horston wasn’t far behind with her own double-double. She had 17 points and 10 rebounds as well. 14 of Horston’s 17 came in the second half.
Her experience showed up big for Tennessee in the second half.
“Jordan is somebody they’re always looking to,” Harper said. “The way that she was able to make some played in the secon half, some hustle plays, some defensive boards. I thought she did a really good job.”
The Lady Vols gave up a three out of the gate and turned the ball over three times in the first five minutes. The mistakes piled on as Tennessee went 4-for-16 from the field in the first quarter to start the game down 12.
The simple mistakes persisted into the second quarter. Tennessee turned it over three times in the first minute and a half.
The Lady Vols has made nine field goals with 13 turnovers by halftime. On the bright side, the Lady Vols held LSU to just two threes in the first half while tying the rebound battle at 20.
Then, halftime happened.
Tennessee began to claw back in the third quarter, forcing an LSU timeout after holding the Tigers to 1 for their last 10. Tennessee then went on a 12-2 run while holding LSU scoreless for over four minutes in the third quarter.
Finally with some momentum, Tennessee was able to outscore LSU 21-11 in the third. The Lady Vols held LSU to 19% from the field during that stretch.
After some back and forth, Horston gave Tennessee its first lead of the game with five minutes to go in the game.
Horston gave Tennessee life, and the the Lady Vols fought back to take the lead again, one they wouldn’t lose.
“I thought, ‘this is going to be it,’” Harper said after her team took the lead a second time.
LSU got the ball with 28 seconds left down by one. After a timeout, Angel Reese was charged with an offensive foul and Tennessee got the ball to ice the game.
Tennessee outscored LSU 22-16 in the fourth quarter to survive and advance.
Their confidence never wavered down the stretch. Harper credits that to the tough schedule Tennessee had to endure.
“Part of it is just who they are,” Harper said. “They’re just a confident group. It just felt a little different. It was one of those we’re going to find a way to win this game.”
With the win, Tennessee draws undefeated South Carolina in the SEC Championship. It’s been a long road to get to Sunday, and it doesn’t get any easier.
“If you’re in the championship game of the SEC Tournament, you’re probably one of the best teams in the country,” Harper said. “It’s a big win for our team. I’m excited for our players to get to play on Sunday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.