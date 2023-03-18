Edie Darby crossed left before driving baseline. The walk-on pulled up and nailed the mid-range jumper.
Thompson-Boling Arena erupted when Darby hit the shot, but her performance was not a surprise for her teammates.
“When she put that shot up on the girl, I knew it was cash,” senior guard Jordan Horston said. “It’s the same move she does against us every day in practice. Edie is a baller. If you don’t know that, now you know.”
Darby’s teammates called her the “scout team MVP” during the two weeks of prep Tennessee had for the NCAA Tournament. She replicated something Saint Louis prided itself on, playing passing lanes.
The Tennessee native was running all over in practice this week, picking up steals and forcing the Lady Vols to prepare for Saint Louis’ chaotic defense.
“She makes us better,” Jasmine Powell said of Darby. “She challenges us in ways you might only get from another opponent in games. Edie is super talented. We’re super excited to have her on our team.”
Despite her limited playing time, Darby has quickly become a fan favorite.
Whether it is the student section chanting for her to get subbed or the enormous cheers when she hits a shot, Thompson-Boling Arena made it clear that they are big supporters of Darby.
“It’s amazing that they care about me that much,” Darby said. “I’m just a small piece to this amazing program. I’m just glad they think of me that way.”
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper has positioned her team in a unique position. Unlike many teams around the nation, Harper doesn’t have to force her freshman onto the court.
With the depth Tennessee has, and the wealth of talented players like Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston, the Lady Vols’ freshman have a unique opportunity to sit back and learn.
“I feel like they are the best in the league,” Darby said. “It’s crazy that I get to see them, watch them grow, be with them every day. And just knowing how much work they put into this, it’s amazing.”
Fellow freshman and McDonald’s All-American Justine Pissott also played good minutes for the Lady Vols, and has contributed for much of the season. Pissott echoed the perks of being able to learn from the veterans Tennessee has.
“It changed me off the court,” Pissott said. “No matter what, coach Kellie (Harper) always says to stay ready. I’ve just been teaching myself more and more to stay ready. Just believe in the system and believe in coach Kellie.”
There may have been one person happier than Darby on Saturday, her older sister junior guard Tess Darby. The siblings played together at Greenfield High School, winning a state championship.
“It is special,” Tess Darby said. “Y’all saw it tonight, on her offensive end, but that’s every day in practice. She’s our super-scout MVP. She knows the game. She’s savvy, so just helping us along the way.”
Despite the crowd's response to the younger Darby’s entrance onto the floor with just over two minutes remaining in the game, Tess Darby remains her biggest fan.
“I still smile over there all the time,” the junior said. “Just seeing the crowd, and the teammates and the team just rally around her. It is special.”
