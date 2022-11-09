Tennessee has no lack of out-of-conference tests before heading into SEC play.
The Lady Vols come into this season ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP poll – fresh off a Sweet 16 appearance in Kellie Harper’s third season at the helm.
“We’re going to be challenged so many times even before we get to SEC play,” Harper said. “I think that’s what this team needs, for us to be our best, we’ve got to fight through adversity. We’ve got to battle ups and downs. We need to be tested.”
Here’s a look at some of the biggest tests for the Lady Vols.
Nov. 8 - Ohio State
Tennessee travels to Columbus to face off against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll.
Ohio State is coming off a dominant season where the Buckeyes won a share of the Big Ten title. Ohio State also made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 last season.
The Buckeyes will prove to be a tough test for Tennessee on the road right out of the gate.
Nov. 14 - Indiana
Not even a week after facing off against the ranked Buckeyes, Tennessee welcomes preseason No. 11 to Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Hoosiers are expected to finish in the top of the Big Ten, and are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance a season ago where they finished 24-9.
Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 coaches’ poll for 42 consecutive weeks.
Nov. 19-21 - Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee is officially scheduled to open this tournament against Rutgers.
The Lady Vols tried to work out a meeting with Texas, but they could not finalize the travel arrangements. The two “UT’s” may meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Texas is ranked preseason as the No. 3 team.
Other preseason ranked teams in the tournament include No. 7 Louisville and No. 23 South Dakota State.
Gonzaga, Rutgers and UCLA round out the rest of the tournament.
Dec. 4 - Virginia Tech
December gets no easier for the Lady Vols as they open the month welcoming Virginia Tech to Thompson-Boling Arena as part of the Jimmy V Women’s classic.
The Hokies are coming off back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. Virginia Tech sits at No.13 in the preason AP poll.
The Hokies’ Elizabeth Kitley was dubbed as the ACC player of the year. On top of Kitley, Virginia Tech returns most of their production from the past couple of seasons.
Dec. 18 - Stanford
The Lady Vols make the trip out west to face off with the preseason No. 2 Stanford Cardinal.
Stanford brings a deep lineup into this season, with 15 players scoring over 13 points in their preseason scrimmage. The Cardinal returns 10 players from their team last season – which won the PAC-12 and made it to the Final Four.
The game will be televised exclusively on ABC, only the second regular season women’s basketball game to do so.
Jan. 26 - Connecticut
This matchup – scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN – contains two of the most prestigious women’s basketball programs.
Connecticut is ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll and is expected to win the Big East. The Huskies won both the tournament and regular season titles a season ago.
Connecticut lost in the National Championship game last season.
SEC Schedule Highlights: LSU and South Carolina
The SEC is tough, and the Lady Vols are set to take on two preseason ranked teams.
The Lady Vols travel to Baton Rouge on Jan. 30. LSU is ranked No. 16 preseason and comes into this season with a lot of momentum behind head coach Kim Mulkey. The Tigers made it to the Sweet 16 a year ago.
The Lady Vols host No.1 South Carolina on Feb 23. The defending national champs and head coach Dawn Staley are expected to have another dominant season.
